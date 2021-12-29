Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 51, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 18
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Middlefield Cardinal 37
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46, Fostoria 37
Bellevue 65, Clyde 30
Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Garrettsville Garfield 44
Bluffton 49, Kenton 35
Botkins 35, Versailles 25
Bryan 59, Sherwood Fairview 48
Cardington-Lincoln 79, Bucyrus 25
Castalia Margaretta 60, Port Clinton 24
Chesterland W. Geauga 59, Amherst Steele 45
Cin. Summit Country Day 64, Day. Meadowdale 25
Columbus Grove 47, Ottoville 43
Crooksville 61, Corning Miller 31
Fairview, Ky. 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31
Ft. Loramie 65, Sidney Fairlawn 19
Lakeside Danbury 51, Arcadia 6
Leipsic 31, Swanton 20
Macedonia Nordonia 42, Youngs. Mooney 40
Marion Pleasant 79, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19
McArthur Vinton County 70, Lynchburg-Clay 48
Medina 39, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 32
Medina Highland 68, Rocky River Magnificat 54
Montpelier 61, Stryker 33
Mt. Vernon 63, Howard E. Knox 50
Norton 54, Akr. Springfield 10
Oberlin Firelands 67, Parma Padua 47
Peebles 47, Manchester 12
Perrysburg 24, Archbold 21
Pickerington Cent. 57, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 37
Reynoldsburg 62, North Forsyth, Ga. 60
Richmond Edison 47, Bowerston Conotton Valley 17
Richwood N. Union 67, Cols. KIPP 18
S. Webster 62, Belpre 31
Seaman N. Adams 57, W. Union 31
Shelby 58, Garfield Hts. Trinity 42
Sycamore Mohawk 50, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36
Thornville Sheridan 62, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 44, Whiteford, Mich. 41
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50, Oak Harbor 40
Upper Sandusky 41, Carey 36
W. Unity Hilltop 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 17
Wauseon 57, Holgate 31
State Farm Classic=
Mason 58, Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/