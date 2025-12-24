Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 64, Lyndhurst Brush 24

Amherst Steele 70, Lorain 59

Andover Pymatuning Valley 74, Warren Lordstown 68

Anna 38, Ft. Loramie 33

Ashland 65, Lexington 63

Aurora 51, Willoughby S. 50

Avon 74, Westlake 71

Baltimore Liberty Union 78, London Madison-Plains 70

Barnesville 61, Bellaire 47

Bedford 60, Barberton 55

Bellbrook 67, Day. Thurgood Marshall 33

Bellevue 41, Fremont Ross 39

Berlin Hiland 67, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33

Bishop Ready 74, Johnstown Northridge 36

Bristol 73, Ashtabula St John 70

Brookville 39, Middletown Madison 30

Brunswick 91, Cle. Rhodes 73

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 57, Rayland Buckeye 24

Campbell Memorial 72, Sebring McKinley 17

Can. Cent. Cath. 57, Youngs. Boardman 44

Carlisle 48, Eaton 40

Castalia Margaretta 82, Milan Edison 38

Chardon 43, Chagrin Falls 36

Cin. Anderson 59, Mt. Orab Western Brown 33

Cin. Moeller 50, Morrow Little Miami 20

Circleville Logan Elm 71, Ashville Teays Valley 67

Cle. Benedictine 68, Fairview 60

Cols. Bishop Watterson 35, Thomas Worthington 33

Cols. DeSales 68, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 63

Columbia Station Columbia 73, Grafton Midview 66

Copley 81, Akr. Firestone 38

Crestline 53, Vanlue 39

Creston Norwayne 66, New Franklin Manchester 60

Defiance 52, Tol. St. Francis 44

Delphos St John's 76, Delphos Jefferson 22

Dover 37, New Philadelphia 34

Dresden Tri-Valley 73, Crooksville 39

Dublin Coffman 74, Hayes 39

Dublin Scioto 68, Dublin Jerome 53

Fairport Harbor Harding 80, Windham 40

Fayetteville-Perry 76, Lockland 40

Franklin Middletown Christian 58, Spring. Greenon 42

Glouster Trimble 60, Corning Miller 52

Greenwich S. Cent. 60, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56

Hannibal River 68, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 31

Haviland Wayne Trace 67, Celina 52

Hilliard Bradley 61, Perrysburg 49

Ironton 49, Chesapeake 45

Kalida 59, Pandora-Gilboa 43

LaGrange Keystone 69, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52

Leesburg Fairfield 71, Bainbridge Paint Valley 45

Lewistown Indian Lake 62, Richwood N. Union 53

Lore City Buckeye Trail 53, Strasburg 31

Louisville 44, Richmond Hts. 37

Macedonia Nordonia 56, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54

Malvern 63, Bowerston Conotton Valley 44

Mansfield 58, Mansfield Madison 15

Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Lima Bath 35

Maumee 56, Oak Harbor 47

McDonald 53, Lowellville 48

Medina 50, N. Royalton 43

Mentor Lake Cath. 66, Perry 53

Millersport 82, Groveport Madison Christian 48

Mineral Ridge 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 17

Monroeville 53, Collins Western Reserve 43

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 49, Carey 38

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 57, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 33

N. Can. Hoover 74, Massillon Washington 71

N. Ridgeville 69, Medina Buckeye 48

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Old Fort 45

New Bremen 68, Dola Hardin Northern 27

New Concord John Glenn 64, New Lexington 24

Newark Cath. 71, Zanesville Rosecrans 52

Parma Normandy 56, Eastlake North 35

Pataskala Licking Hts. 61, Gahanna Lincoln 42

Poland Seminary 57, Salem 37

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Ironton St. Joseph 45

Ravenna SE 70, Leavittsburg LaBrae 59

Rootstown 63, Atwater Waterloo 29

Sandusky Perkins 60, Elyria Cath. 51

Sarasota, Fla. 67, Garfield Hts. 47

Sardinia Eastern Brown 57, Hillsboro 45

Spencerville 70, St Marys 39

Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Spring. Shawnee 52

St Clairsville 67, Belmont Union Local 58

Steubenville 75, Minerva 46

Stow-Munroe Falls 49, Green 40

Swanton 57, Stryker 47

Sylvania Northview 58, Wauseon 51

Tiffin Calvert 65, Sycamore Mohawk 20

Tol. Cent. Cath. 70, Toledo St John's Jesuit 56

Tontogany Otsego 83, Rossford 35

Trotwood-Madison 61, Urbana 50

Union City Mississinawa Valley 44, Ansonia 34

Ursuline Academy 83, Pittsburgh North Catholic, Pa. 77

Van Wert 68, Columbus Grove 50

W. Jefferson 57, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38

Wadsworth 59, Akr. Coventry 24

Warren JFK 50, Struthers 46

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 54, Jackson 49

Weir, W.Va. 58, Richmond Edison 57

Wellsville 56, Salineville Southern 40

Wickliffe 70, Mantua Crestwood 68

Willard 64, Vermilion 53

Wooster 65, Millersburg W. Holmes 48

Youngs. Valley Christian 62, E. Palestine 40

Zanesville Maysville 75, Warsaw River View 47

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Wittenberg launches moot court team
2
8 year-old boy in fire last week died of injuries; his sister in...
3
Endangered missing adult reported in Urbana
4
Ohio property tax elimination effort forges ahead despite state reforms
5
2 Urbana outgoing school board members recognized for years of service