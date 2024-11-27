Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 49, Oberlin 29

Ansonia 62, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39

Antwerp 55, Edon 38

Arcadia 34, Arlington 29

Ashland Mapleton 37, Wellington 36

Beaver 44, Wellsville 28

Bellbrook 70, Trenton Edgewood 18

Bellevue 62, Elyria Cath. 44

Bellville Clear Fork 55, Lexington 41

Belmont Union Local 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34

Beloit W. Branch 48, Minerva 38

Berlin Center Western Reserve 44, Bristol 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34

Botkins 39, New Knoxville 37

Bryan 47, Defiance Tinora 42

Caldwell 50, Barnesville 49

Campbell Memorial 25, E. Palestine 20

Canfield 67, Youngs. Ursuline 47

Castalia Margaretta 54, Oberlin Firelands 17

Centerburg 48, Johnstown Northridge 35

Circleville 47, Bloom-Carroll 37

Coldwater 31, Celina 26

Columbiana Crestview 70, Warren Howland 39

Columbus Grove 54, Elida 31

Convoy Crestview 54, Rockford Parkway 23

Copley 67, Tallmadge 41

DeGraff Riverside 41, N. Lewisburg Triad 36

Delaware Christian 59, Marion Elgin 29

Delphos Jefferson 33, New Bremen 24

E. Liverpool 35, Cambridge 32

Elmore Woodmore 64, Genoa 59

Findlay Liberty-Benton 47, Bloomdale Elmwood 36

Fostoria 48, Van Buren 45

Franklin Furnace Green 48, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Ft. Jennings 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 23

Ft. Loramie 69, Houston 17

Fuchs Mizrachi 61, Painesville Harvey 44

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

Gorham Fayette 35, Defiance Ayersville 29

Grove City 50, Dresden Tri-Valley 46

Hamler Patrick Henry 63, Miller City 57

Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Defiance 24

Hicksville 47, Continental 33

Howard E. Knox 43, Heath 36

Independence 53, Kirtland 50

Jackson Center 43, Anna 40

Johnstown 36, Philo 24

Kalida 43, St Marys 41, OT

Leipsic 42, Ada 33

Lodi Cloverleaf 72, Akr. Springfield 36

Lore City Buckeye Trail 70, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 60, Lima Shawnee 26

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Dover 40

Mayfield 60, Chagrin Falls 53

McComb 57, Vanlue 20

McDonald 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 14

Millbury Lake 43, Swanton 23

Montpelier 53, Edgerton 33

Morral Ridgedale 44, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 7

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52, Pandora-Gilboa 38

Mt. Vernon 49, Mansfield Madison 40

N. Baltimore 46, Crestline 18

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Plymouth 18

New Paris National Trail 35, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 24

Norwalk 58, Gibsonburg 47

Oak Harbor 46, Kansas Lakota 27

Ottoville 58, Van Wert Lincolnview 15

Painesville Riverside 38, Perry 33

Paulding 45, Liberty Center 25

Perrysburg 62, Sylvania Southview 19

Pickerington N. 55, Lancaster 46

Pioneer N. Central 31, Tol. Christian 26

Rocky River 52, Sandusky Perkins 48

Rootstown 70, Columbia Station Columbia 69

Russia 49, Sidney Fairlawn 15

Sardinia Eastern Brown 50, Georgetown 49

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 38, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 35

Shekinah Christian 49, Cols. Horizon 19

Shelby 66, Galion 9

Smithville 46, Doylestown Chippewa 33

Spencerville 32, Delphos St John's 17

Springboro 71, Lebanon 27

St. Henry (OH) 56, Versailles 45

Strongsville 69, Shaker Hts. 24

Sugar Grove Berne Union 27, Northside Christian 23

Sycamore Mohawk 57, New Riegel 30

Sylvania Northview 52, Bowling Green 14

Tol. Ottawa Hills 43, Napoleon 37

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 57, Coshocton 29

Twinsburg 46, Aurora 33

Vandalia Butler 44, Tipp City Tippecanoe 37

Vermilion 60, Sheffield Brookside 22

W. Liberty-Salem 64, Spring. NE 7

W. Unity Hilltop 42, Pettisville 22

Warren JFK 54, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Warrensville Hts. 79, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Waynesfield-Goshen 45, Lewistown Indian Lake 41

Wellston 36, Oak Hill 24

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Hamilton Ross 23

Wintersville Indian Creek 62, St Clairsville 19

Worthington Christian 51, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, E. Can. 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Multimillion-dollar computer data center project proposed for...
2
Jake, Angela Wagner to be sentenced before final Pike County murder...
3
QuikTrip demolishes restaurant, buys more land in plan for Springfield...
4
Springfield celebrates Holiday in the City this Friday; fireworks...
5
City seeks proposals for major overhaul of Springfield transit program