Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 39, Massillon 38

Amanda-Clearcreek 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 43

Amherst Steele 76, Grafton Midview 60

Anna 74, Houston 50

Archbold 61, Stryker 34

Bellbrook 64, Franklin 52

Belmont Union Local 44, Lore City Buckeye Trail 32

Beloit W. Branch 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 36

Berea-Midpark 66, Avon Lake 58

Berlin Hiland 57, Millersburg W. Holmes 52

Bishop Watterson 46, Hilliard Darby 0

Blanchester 55, Lees Creek E. Clinton 46

Botkins 47, Ft. Loramie 36

Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Coshocton 55

Campbell Memorial 70, Garrettsville Garfield 45

Carey 70, Attica Seneca E. 33

Carlisle 56, Brookville 48

Casstown Miami E. 62, Milton-Union 55

Cedarville 45, S. Charleston SE 35

Centerville 73, Beavercreek 46

Chagrin Falls 53, Chesterland W. Geauga 31

Chardon 60, Cle. JFK 21

Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Seaman N. Adams 49

Cin. McNicholas 58, Bishop Fenwick 53

Cin. Sycamore 48, W. Chester Lakota W. 39

Circleville Logan Elm 48, Circleville 39

Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Wellington 35

Cols. Eastmoor 58, Cols. Independence 37

Cols. Whetstone 44, Cols. Mifflin 40

Columbiana Crestview 67, Warren Champion 63

Copley 63, Kent Roosevelt 56

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 68, Cin. St. Xavier 48

Crestline 58, Mt. Gilead 55

Creston Norwayne 75, Wellington 58

Cuyahoga Hts. 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41

Day. Ponitz Tech. 57, Day. Meadowdale 51

Delaware Hayes 61, Westerville N. 54

Delta 51, Jones Leadership Academy 17

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40

Fairfield Christian 50, Millersport 42

Fairview 68, Cle. Benedictine 54

Felicity-Franklin 85, Williamsburg 73

Findlay 78, Bowling Green 56

Fostoria 68, Millbury Lake 64

Gates Mills Hawken 59, Orange 37

Genoa Area 70, Tontogany Otsego 39

Germantown Valley View 69, Eaton 60

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Magnolia Sandy Valley 25

Green 50, Uniontown Lake 46

Greenfield McClain 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 21

Haviland Wayne Trace 73, Continental 30

Heath 63, Newark Licking Valley 50

Howard E. Knox 45, Smithville 44

Independence 45, Parma Normandy 44

Jamestown Greeneview 48, London Madison Plains 34

Kettering Fairmont 67, Springfield 52

Kirtland 64, Burton Berkshire 55

Leavittsburg LaBrae 67, Newton Falls 56

Legacy Christian 48, Franklin Middletown Christian 42

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Cin. Oak Hills 38

Louisville 68, Massillon Jackson 66

Malvern 84, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 71

Mansfield Madison 68, Bellville Clear Fork 35

Marion Elgin 58, Bucyrus 40

Marysville 41, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40

Mayfield 60, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 57, OT

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 71, Lima Shawnee 58

Mentor 79, Painesville Riverside 72

Mentor Lake Cath. 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 49

Middlefield Cardinal 70, Wickliffe 49

Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Mechanicsburg 27

Minford 67, McDermott Scioto NW 39

Mt. Orab Western Brown 58, Wilmington 38

N. Can. Hoover 51, Can. Glenoak 36

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 78, Ashland Crestview 40

New Carlisle Tecumseh 47, Urbana 41

New Concord John Glenn 93, Warsaw River View 82, 2OT

New Lexington 54, Crooksville 31

New Richmond 75, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39

Newark Cath. 47, Cardington-Lincoln 31

Olmsted Falls 73, N. Ridgeville 59

Ontario 71, Upper Sandusky 64

Oregon Clay 40, Swanton 38

Orwell Grand Valley 42, Mantua Crestwood 35

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 60, Lakewood 57

Parma Padua 86, Lorain Clearview 38

Pataskala Licking Hts. 78, Utica 67

Pemberville Eastwood 62, Elmore Woodmore 36

Perry 72, Geneva 34

Pickerington N. 75, Groveport-Madison 70

Plain City Jonathan Alder 68, Lewistown Indian Lake 63

Poland Seminary 69, Niles McKinley 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, New Boston Glenwood 44

Portsmouth Sciotoville 51, Covenant Christian, W.Va. 44

Portsmouth W. 51, Oak Hill 36

Ravenna 56, Ravenna SE 49

Reynoldsburg 59, Whitehall-Yearling 49

Rocky River Lutheran W. 83, Brooklyn 60

Rossford 72, Bloomdale Elmwood 44

Salem 53, Alliance Marlington 51

Sandusky 90, Oberlin 80

Shadyside 75, Bellaire 57

Shelby 64, Mansfield Sr. 61

Sidney 50, Vandalia Butler 47

Sparta Highland 54, Danville 40

Spring. Cath. Cent. 70, Spring. Greenon 31

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 42

Strongsville 59, N. Royalton 54

Sycamore Mohawk 73, Arcadia 28

Sylvania Northview 70, Holland Springfield 35

Sylvania Southview 47, Tol. Rogers 41

Thornville Sheridan 56, McConnelsville Morgan 45

Twinsburg 63, Macedonia Nordonia 43

Union City Mississinawa Valley 60, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 34

Warren Harding 55, Youngs. Ursuline 52

Warren Howland 68, Youngs. East 61

Washington C.H. 60, Logan 58

Waverly 67, S. Webster 46

Wellston 67, Athens 62

Westerville S. 75, Sunbury Big Walnut 46

Wheelersburg 71, Beaver Eastern 67, OT

Windham 76, Fairport Harbor Harding 69

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 45

Youngs. Liberty 88, Brookfield 66

Zanesville 46, Hebron Lakewood 35

Zanesville Maysville 75, Philo 56

Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Sugar Grove Berne Union 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

