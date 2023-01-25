X
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 49, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34

Amanda-Clearcreek 46, Bloom-Carroll 37

Arlington 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 51

Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Chesterland W. Geauga 57

Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Circleville 48

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Tiffin Calvert 27

Bellevue 41, Castalia Margaretta 35

Belmont Union Local 60, Cle. John Marshall 42

Bridgeport 42, Hundred, W.Va. 28

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 48, Hamilton New Miami 29

Cin. Princeton 72, Fairfield 39

Cle. VASJ 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

Cols. Africentric 66, Cols. Eastmoor 26

Cols. DeSales 46, Pickerington N. 34

Cols. Mifflin 66, North Intl 63

Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43

Convoy Crestview 46, Lima Shawnee 37

Cornerstone Christian 55, Ashtabula Lakeside 12

Day. Temple Christian 50, Elyria First Baptist Christian 33

Defiance Tinora 42, Montpelier 30

Delaware Christian 28, Liberty Christian Academy 17

Delaware Hayes 59, Westerville N. 47

Dola Hardin Northern 40, N. Baltimore 33

Fremont St. Joseph 53, Sandusky St. Mary 29

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Cols. Wellington 8

Garfield Hts. Trinity 47, Cuyahoga Hts. 36

Grove City Cent. Crossing 54, Cols. KIPP 17

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Heritage, Ind. 34

Huron 59, Monroeville 20

Kalida 42, Spencerville 36

Kansas Lakota 44, Gibsonburg 37

Lakeside Danbury 59, New Riegel 27

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 43, Hilliard Davidson 42

Liberty Center 54, Hicksville 10

Lima Bath 46, Lima Cent. Cath. 23

Mansfield Temple Christian 50, Elyria First Baptist Christian 33

Marysville 60, Wapakoneta 18

Metamora Evergreen 55, Gorham Fayette 18

New Albany 40, Dublin Jerome 33

Norwalk 56, Milan Edison 27

Pemberville Eastwood 39, Oak Harbor 32

Port Clinton 47, Clyde 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 40, Grove City 32

Rockford Parkway 52, Paulding 10

Sherwood Fairview 59, Miller City 42

Sparta Highland 49, Galion 9

Sugar Grove Berne Union 37, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 32

Swanton 43, Defiance 39

Tiffin Columbian 42, Willard 33

Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Williamsport Westfall 52, New Hope Christian 40

Worthington Christian 54, Cols. School for Girls 21

Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Corning Miller 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

