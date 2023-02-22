X
Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Danville 40

Minerva 70, McConnelsville Morgan 66

Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 23

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Akr. Hoban 53, Shaker Hts. 39

Brunswick 45, Medina Highland 42, OT

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50, Painesville Riverside 40

Green 47, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 36

Solon 70, Massillon Perry 37

Region 2=

Avon Lake 56, Medina 39

Olmsted Falls 72, Westlake 38

Rocky River 45, Strongsville 37

Rocky River Magnificat 48, N. Ridgeville 39

Region 4=

Mason 49, Loveland 22

Mt. Notre Dame 50, Oxford Talawanda 49

Division IV=

Region 15=

Mt. Gilead 43, Sugar Grove Berne Union 38

Region 16=

Legacy Christian 66, RULH 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

