Tuesday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Holland Springfield 15, Tiffin Columbian 0
Division II
Akr. Coventry 13, Canal Fulton Northwest 3
Akr. SVSM 6, Copley 5
Alliance Marlington 5, Beloit West Branch 3
Aurora 4, Youngs. Ursuline 0
Canfield 9, Chardon NDCL 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 1, Akr. Springfield 0
Mogadore Field 7, Warren Howland 3
Parma Hts. Holy Name 4, Richfield Revere 3
Region 8
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 8, Tipp City Tippecanoe 5
Greenville 11, Franklin Bishop Fenwick 0
Marengo Highland 6, Granville 5, 9 innings
Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Caledonia River Valley 3
Spring. Kenton Ridge 7, St. Paris Graham 0
Division III
Region 9
Akr. Manchester 9, Creston Norwayne 2
Canfield South Range 17, Andover Pymatuning Valley 0
Cortland Lakeview 7, Columbiana 6
Jeromesville Hillsdale 14, Apple Creek Waynedale 1
LaGrange Keystone 3, West Salem Northwestern 0
Poland Seminary 10, Brookfield 3
Warren Champion 15, Wickliffe 0
Wooster Triway 7, Loudonville 1
Region 10
Sherwood Fairview 4, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Van Buren 2, Coldwater 1
Division IV
Region 14
Plymouth 8, Monroeville 6
Region 15
Danville 9, Sugar Grove Berne Union 5
Newark Cath. 9, Mechanicsburg 4
Region 16
Covington 14, Tri-County North 0
DeGraff Riverside 4, Ansonia 1
Ft. Loramie 5, Houston 1
Russia 13, Newton Local 1