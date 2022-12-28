Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12
Bellevue 58, Clyde 28
Bellville Clear Fork 61, Fredericktown 56
Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 26
Chagrin Falls 52, Chardon 42
Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 54
Copley 66, Sandusky Perkins 40
Dola Hardin Northern 54, Pandora-Gilboa 29
Elmore Woodmore 49, Kansas Lakota 46
Girard 38, McDonald 18
Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Grove City Christian 18
Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Wauseon 45
Kent Roosevelt 63, Ravenna 34
Liberty Center 67, Bloomdale Elmwood 39
Madison 54, Mentor Lake Cath. 50
Montgomery Co., Ky. 44, Perry 42
Newton Local 36, Carlisle 29, OT
Orwell Grand Valley 49, Southington Chalker 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Convoy Crestview 34
Parma Hts. Holy Name 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 36
Perrysburg 51, Archbold 20
Philo 42, Johnstown 25
Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Norton 45
Richmond Edison 37, Lisbon David Anderson 34
Shelby 59, Medina 43
Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37
Spring. Greenon 55, Xenia 38
Willard 48, Milan Edison 39
Wintersville Indian Creek 77, Toronto 29
___
