Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 57, Chillicothe Zane Trace 12

Bellevue 58, Clyde 28

Bellville Clear Fork 61, Fredericktown 56

Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 26

Chagrin Falls 52, Chardon 42

Cin. Purcell Marian 62, Raleigh Millbrook, N.C. 54

Copley 66, Sandusky Perkins 40

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Elmore Woodmore 49, Kansas Lakota 46

Girard 38, McDonald 18

Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Grove City Christian 18

Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Wauseon 45

Kent Roosevelt 63, Ravenna 34

Liberty Center 67, Bloomdale Elmwood 39

Madison 54, Mentor Lake Cath. 50

Montgomery Co., Ky. 44, Perry 42

Newton Local 36, Carlisle 29, OT

Orwell Grand Valley 49, Southington Chalker 39

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Convoy Crestview 34

Parma Hts. Holy Name 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 36

Perrysburg 51, Archbold 20

Philo 42, Johnstown 25

Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Norton 45

Richmond Edison 37, Lisbon David Anderson 34

Shelby 59, Medina 43

Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Spring. Greenon 55, Xenia 38

Willard 48, Milan Edison 39

Wintersville Indian Creek 77, Toronto 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

