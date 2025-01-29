Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Jan 29, 2025
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 65, Akr. East 40

Akr. Hoban 95, Parma Hts. Holy Name 44

Andover Pymatuning Valley 69, Kinsman Badger 54

Apple Creek Waynedale 79, West Salem Northwestern 42

Ashland 69, Wooster 56

Attica Seneca E. 61, Morral Ridgedale 31

Avon 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 56

Batavia 54, Seaman N. Adams 50

Batavia Clermont NE 50, Georgetown 45

Beaver Eastern 57, Latham Western 56

Beaver Local 50, Minerva 48

Bellaire 71, Shadyside 60

Belmont Union Local 71, Barnesville 53

Beloit W. Branch 56, Mantua Crestwood 53

Berlin Hiland 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34

Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 82, Tol. Cent. Cath. 67

Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Cory-Rawson 39

Botkins 66, Anna 53

Bristol 82, Southington Chalker 48

Brookville 64, Germantown Valley View 52

Bucyrus Wynford 63, Plymouth 49

Caledonia River Valley 67, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43

Camden Preble Shawnee 55, Bradford 45

Campbell Memorial 57, Berlin Center Western Reserve 55

Can. McKinley 60, Massillon Perry 58

Canal Fulton Northwest 70, Massillon Tuslaw 52

Canfield 56, Warren Howland 37

Canfield S. Range 69, Cortland Lakeview 51

Cardington-Lincoln 65, Howard E. Knox 42

Carlisle 69, Middletown Madison 39

Carrollton 66, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

Casstown Miami E. 39, Troy Christian 33

Centerburg 83, Loudonville 48

Centerville 52, Kettering Fairmont 47

Chesapeake 53, South Point 41

Chillicothe Huntington 58, Frankfort Adena 47

Chillicothe Zane Trace 58, Williamsport Westfall 48

Cin. Aiken 77, Walton-Verona, Ky. 59

Cin. Christian 63, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 59

Cin. Clark Montessori 71, Norwood 27

Cin. College Prep. 76, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 30

Cin. Deer Park 75, Cin. Finneytown 59

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 66, Bishop Fenwick 48

Cin. La Salle 31, Hamilton Badin 28

Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Indian Hill 48

Cin. Mariemont 58, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 53

Cin. NW 49, Monroe 41

Cin. Oak Hills 43, W. Chester Lakota W. 31

Cin. Princeton 85, Middletown 75

Cin. Summit 68, Cin. N. College Hill 30

Cin. Sycamore 46, Mason 35

Cin. Woodward 59, Cin. Withrow 53

Circleville 46, Circleville Logan Elm 35

Clayton Northmont 73, Springfield 70

Cle. Benedictine 65, Garfield Hts. Trinity 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 60, Cle. Cent. Cath. 25

Cle. Rhodes 55, Cle. JFK 46

Clyde 60, Huron 57

Coldwater 72, Minster 66, OT

Cols. Africentric 68, Cols. Walnut Ridge 58

Cols. Beechcroft 58, East 40

Cols. Bishop Watterson 72, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Cols. DeSales 61, Reynoldsburg 59

Cols. Eastmoor 71, Cols. Briggs 36

Cols. Linden-McKinley 49, Cols. Whetstone 46

Cols. Mifflin 75, Columbus International 38

Cols. Northland 54, Cols. Centennial 52

Cols. Wellington 54, Grove City Christian 40

Columbiana 67, Salineville Southern 59

Columbus South 58, West 51

Copley 84, Peninsula Woodridge 75

Cornerstone Christian 67, Kirtland 53

Coshocton 60, Byesville Meadowbrook 40

Crestline 52, New London 34

Creston Norwayne 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 52

Cuyahoga Hts. 59, Columbia Station Columbia 42

Day. Carroll 61, Day. Christian 47

Day. Chaminade Julienne 56, Bellbrook 52

Day. Meadowdale 60, Day. Belmont 47

Day. Oakwood 70, Franklin 65

Defiance 59, Swanton 41

Detroit Westside Christian, Mich. 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 38

E. Can. 45, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 38

E. Liverpool 71, Weir, W.Va. 42

Fairfield 72, Cin. Colerain 42

Fairfield Christian 54, Sugar Grove Berne Union 52

Fairport Harbor Harding 66, Orwell Grand Valley 55

Felicity-Franklin 76, Blanchester 45

Fostoria 59, Rossford 27

Franklin Furnace Green 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30

Fredericktown 93, Mt Gilead 60

Ft. Loramie 41, Sidney Fairlawn 25

Gallipolis Gallia 53, Ironton Rock Hill 49

Garfield 79, Akr. Firestone 43

Garfield Hts. 63, Bedford 53

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Youngs. Liberty 50

Genoa 69, Oak Harbor 40

Gibsonburg 59, Kansas Lakota 50

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50

Greenfield McClain 70, Leesburg Fairfield 56

Greenup Co., Ky. 55, Wheelersburg 52

Greenwich S. Cent. 53, Mansfield St. Peter's 51

Grove City Christian 54, Wellington 40

Groveport-Madison 76, Grove City 52

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 58, Horizon-Lorain 56

Hilliard Davidson 47, Cols. St. Charles 40

Hillsboro 64, Lynchburg-Clay 55

Independence 59, Cols. Marion-Franklin 56

Ironton St. Joseph 56, New Boston Glenwood 47

Jackson 60, Chillicothe Unioto 46

Jackson Center 61, Houston 35

Jefferson Area 72, Perry 64

Jeromesville Hillsdale 68, Ashland Mapleton 54

Kettering Alter 64, Goshen 38

Kings Mills Kings 75, Lebanon 64

LaGrange Keystone 65, N. Olmsted 53

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 53, Millersport 41

Leavittsburg LaBrae 74, Brookfield 55

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 57, Day. Miami Valley 55

Lewistown Indian Lake 82, Spring. Kenton Ridge 63

Lexington 84, Mansfield 64

Liberty Christian Academy 48, Delaware Christian 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 59, Hamilton 45

Lima Bath 56, New Bremen 53, 2OT

Lima Cent. Cath. 77, Lima Perry 40

Lisbon David Anderson 57, E. Palestine 55

London Madison-Plains 43, Mechanicsburg 32

Lorain 61, Avon Lake 59

Lorain Clearview 49, Vermilion 44

Louisville 86, Alliance Marlington 50

Lucasville Valley 63, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26

Macedonia Nordonia 48, N. Ridgeville 40

Madison 58, Youngs. East 52

Madonna, W.Va. 63, Richmond Edison 43

Magnolia Sandy Valley 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Malvern 53, Strasburg 38

Maple Hts. 104, Painesville Harvey 81

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, Ft. Recovery 38

Marion Elgin 39, N. Lewisburg Triad 29

Mason 64, Cle. Hts. 51

Massillon Jackson 91, Barberton 53

Massillon Washington 72, Warren Harding 67, OT

Mayfield 86, Eastlake North 56

McArthur Vinton County 58, Albany Alexander 53

McDonald 73, Sebring McKinley 29

Medina Christian Academy 79, Sullivan Black River 66

Medina Highland 70, Medina Buckeye 45

Mentor Lake Cath. 54, Fairview 50

Metamora Evergreen 51, Delta 50

Miami Valley Christian Academy 53, Cin. Country Day 47

Milford (OH) 52, Loveland 50

Milton-Union 45, Covington 37

Minford 57, Bloom-Carroll 41

Mogadore 60, Mogadore Field 50

Morgan 85, Cle. John Marshall 76

Mt. Vernon 54, Utica 45

N. Can. Hoover 50, Can. Glenoak 41

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 57, Atwater Waterloo 55

N. Royalton 64, Tallmadge 55

Napoleon 70, Fremont Ross 69, OT

New Concord John Glenn 90, Warsaw River View 58

New Franklin Manchester 71, Navarre Fairless 35

New Lebanon Dixie 57, Day. Thurgood Marshall 55

New Lexington 69, Crooksville 54

New Matamoras Frontier 62, Bridgeport 59

New Philadelphia 60, Millersburg W. Holmes 32

New Richmond 65, Lockland 48

New Riegel 76, Lakeside Danbury 48

Newark Licking Valley 61, Hebron Lakewood 40

Newark Licking Valley 61, Lakewood 40

Newcomerstown 75, Bowerston Conotton Valley 66

Newton Falls 56, Columbiana Crestview 45

Northside Christian 41, Genoa Christian 39

Norwalk 55, Oberlin Firelands 42

Oberlin 61, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 53

Old Fort 75, Elmore Woodmore 43

Orange 57, Grafton Midview 55

Oregon Clay 38, Holland Springfield 30

Orrville 56, Norton 48

Painesville Riverside 65, Willoughby S. 61

Pandora-Gilboa 41, Continental 30

Parma Normandy 59, Independence 47

Peebles 69, Piketon 46

Pemberville Eastwood 57, Maumee 56

Perrysburg 75, Tol. Whitmer 67

Philo 71, McConnelsville Morgan 33

Pickerington Cent. 67, Canal Winchester Harvest 61

Plain City Jonathan Alder 74, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 20

Poland Seminary 58, Niles McKinley 49

Pomeroy Meigs 89, Wellston 55

Portsmouth 56, Dawson-Bryant High School 53, 2OT

Portsmouth Notre Dame 67, Portsmouth Clay 23

Proctorville Fairland 61, Ironton 56, 2OT

Racine Southern 57, Wirt County, W.Va. 40

Ravenna SE 59, Warren Champion 38

Richwood N. Union 75, New Carlisle Tecumseh 64

Rocky River Lutheran W. 48, Twinsburg 42

Rootstown 58, Ravenna 57

S. Webster 65, Portsmouth W. 40

Salem 61, Girard 57

Sandusky 68, Tol. Start 60

Sarahsville Shenandoah 51, Caldwell 47

Sardinia Eastern Brown 52, Waverly 50

Shaker Hts. 66, Richfield Revere 57

Shekinah Christian 63, Granville Christian 51

Sidney 55, Piqua 42

Sidney Lehman 66, DeGraff Riverside 45

Solon 67, Berea-Midpark 65

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 73, Spring. Cath. Cent. 71

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 73, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 71

Spring. Shawnee 60, Bellefontaine 50

Springboro 80, Miamisburg 65

St Clairsville 71, Steubenville 69

St. Edward (OH) 75, Parma Padua 59

Streetsboro 53, Kent Roosevelt 50

Struthers 71, Hubbard 66

Stryker 39, Archbold 38

Sycamore Mohawk 65, Dola Hardin Northern 42

Sylvania Northview 81, Tol. Scott 47

Sylvania Southview 61, Bowling Green 42

Tiffin Calvert 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38

Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Fairborn 37

Tol. Christian 79, Northwood 59

Toledo St John's Jesuit 71, Tol. Woodward 28

Tontogany Otsego 81, Millbury Lake 44

Toronto 73, Oak Glen, W.Va. 56

Tree of Life 63, Groveport Madison Christian 32

Troy 64, Riverside Stebbins 38

Union City Mississinawa Valley 75, Day. Jefferson 22

Urbana 70, Legacy Christian 48

Vienna Mathews 50, Cortland Maplewood 27

Vincent Warren 73, Belpre 46

W. Jefferson 63, Franklin Middletown Christian 40

Wadsworth 76, Akr. Coventry 68

Waldron, Mich. 46, Gorham Fayette 37

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 72, Wilmington 43

Wellsville 70, Leetonia 48

West Union 82, RULH 62

Westlake 54, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 38

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 66, Beverly Ft. Frye 47

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 67, Findlay 40

Williamsburg 54, Bethel-Tate 31

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 58, Oak Hill 43

Windham 62, Warren Lordstown 23

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Marietta 52

Youngs. Boardman 74, Austintown-Fitch 70

Youngs. Chaney High School 51, Youngs. Mooney 44

Youngs. Ursuline 79, Chardon NDCL 65

Youngs. Valley Christian 67, Hanoverton United 30

Zanesville 56, Day. Northridge 53

Zanesville Maysville 79, Thornville Sheridan 55

Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Corning Miller 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Champaign YMCA names Urbana native as next CEO
2
Graham schools keep replacing bad HVAC systems, say building temps...
3
Police: Springfield double slaying tied to drug deal; suspect found via...
4
Springfield man arrested after chase, standoff
5
Huber Heights mayor: No plans to become ‘sanctuary city’