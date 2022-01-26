Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 55, Horizon Science 14

Ashtabula Edgewood 53, Conneaut 33

Austintown Fitch 47, Tallmadge 34

Bellevue 51, Castalia Margaretta 38

Berlin Center Western Reserve 47, Lowellville 40

Bishop Watterson 61, Bishop Ready 38

Bucyrus Wynford 58, Plymouth 17

Canfield 57, Struthers 30

Cin. Wyoming 44, Cin. Finneytown 24

Collins Western Reserve 46, Norwalk St. Paul 40

Cols. Briggs 61, South 14

Cols. DeSales 37, Pickerington N. 26

Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Thomas Worthington 31

Columbus Grove 69, McComb 29

Convoy Crestview 52, Antwerp 38

Defiance 38, Swanton 22

Defiance Ayersville 54, Ft. Jennings 28

Delaware Hayes 43, Westerville N. 37

Dublin Coffman 70, Hudson WRA 45

Dublin Scioto 38, Worthington Kilbourne 28

Findlay Liberty-Benton 84, Arcadia 19

Frankfort Adena 63, Piketon 43

Ft. Loramie 44, New Knoxville 39

Grove City 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 33

Groveport-Madison 44, Bloom-Carroll 42

Hilliard Bradley 42, Hilliard Darby 38

Hilliard Davidson 66, Lewis Center Olentangy 55

Kalida 36, Spencerville 32

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 69, New Hope Christian 19

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 24

Minster 44, St. Marys Memorial 40

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 64, Sebring McKinley 20

New Albany 52, Dublin Jerome 40

New Bremen 61, Houston 51

New Richmond 54, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46

Newark Cath. 52, Fairfield Christian 9

Painesville Riverside 61, Cornerstone Christian 27

Paulding 44, Rockford Parkway 39

Perrysburg 33, Sylvania Southview 26

Sparta Highland 50, Galion 40

Tol. Christian 52, Ottawa-Glandorf 38

Tree of Life 64, Granville Christian 19

Van Wert Lincolnview 44, Delphos St. John's 28

Versailles 36, W. Liberty-Salem 33

Waynesfield-Goshen 60, Arlington 53

Westerville S. 53, Sunbury Big Walnut 48

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 54, Maumee 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

