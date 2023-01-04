springfield-news-sun logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 49, Holgate 42

Bellevue 43, Norwalk 42

Brooklyn 67, Independence 62

Bucyrus Wynford 46, Ontario 43

Canal Winchester 63, Bloom-Carroll 61

Carey 68, Arlington 33

Cin. Wyoming 36, New Richmond 33

Circleville Logan Elm 40, Athens 33

Cols. Grandview Hts. 43, Northside Christian 8

Cols. Horizon Science 56, Ohio Deaf 10

Cols. School for Girls 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Cory-Rawson 72, Dola Hardin Northern 59

Delphos St. John's 39, Paulding 30

Elyria Cath. 59, Westlake 43

Fostoria 50, Oak Harbor 36

Frankfort Adena 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Gibsonburg 45, Sandusky St. Mary 8

Hilliard Bradley 67, Whitehall-Yearling 34

Johnstown 51, Zanesville 49

Kalida 47, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Kirtland 47, Wickliffe 22

Legacy Christian 41, New Paris National Trail 25

Liberty Center 67, N. Baltimore 21

Lima Bath 43, Ottoville 40

Morenci, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 30

Streetsboro 58, Akr. Springfield 15

Tiffin Calvert 45, New Riegel 35

Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 22

Waterford 58, Belpre 19

Wauseon 53, Defiance 18

Wellington 44, Granville Christian 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sylvania Northview vs. Bedford, Mich., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

