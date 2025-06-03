Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Cin. Moeller 8, Thomas Worthington 6

Grove City 7, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 6

Division II=

Loveland 13, Ashville Teays Valley 2

Division III=

Hamilton Badin 12, Monroe 2

Division IV=

Mentor Lake Cath. 1, Girard 0

Division V=

St. Paris Graham 7, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

Division VI=

Ft. Recovery 6, Cin. Summit 2

Division VII=

Warren JFK 8, Ashtabula St John 1

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

