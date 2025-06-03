Tuesday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Cin. Moeller 8, Thomas Worthington 6
Grove City 7, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 6
Division II=
Loveland 13, Ashville Teays Valley 2
Division III=
Hamilton Badin 12, Monroe 2
Division IV=
Mentor Lake Cath. 1, Girard 0
Division V=
St. Paris Graham 7, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Division VI=
Ft. Recovery 6, Cin. Summit 2
Division VII=
Warren JFK 8, Ashtabula St John 1
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
