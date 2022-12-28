springfield-news-sun logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 93, All Saints, Fla. 10

Albany Alexander 64, Southeastern 51

Archbold 62, Pemberville Eastwood 59

Avon 68, Norton 46

Avon Lake 67, Parma Padua 34

Belmont Union Local 68, Barnesville 36

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Waterford 53

Boca Ciega, Fla. 65, Cin. Hughes 56

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 70, Fivay, Fla. 30

Bridgeport 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49

Brookfield 65, Cortland Maplewood 55

Canfield 56, Beloit W. Branch 45

Casstown Miami E. 52, Troy 49

Castalia Margaretta 67, Port Clinton 58

Chillicothe Unioto 58, Greenfield McClain 24

Cin. Sycamore 59, Milford 45

Cin. Turpin 55, Cin. La Salle 54

Cle. Hts. 77, King's Way Christian School, Wash. 41

Clyde 64, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63

Coldwater 53, St. Henry 37

Cols. Independence 50, Tol. Maumee Valley 42

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Groveport-Madison 50

Columbia Station Columbia 70, N. Olmsted 58

Columbiana Crestview 59, Hanoverton United 35

Conner, Ky. 66, Dublin Coffman 65

Convoy Crestview 44, Kalida 40

Coshocton 63, Newcomerstown 31

Delaware Hayes 64, Mt. Vernon 56

Eastlake North 63, Chesterland W. Geauga 51

Elyria 79, Richfield Revere 72

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 37, Austintown Fitch 17

Fairfield Christian 52, Northside Christian 42

Ft. Loramie 56, Botkins 21

Galion 63, Galion Northmor 58

Genoa Area 57, Old Fort 46

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Cambridge 51

Hilliard Bradley 46, Dresden Tri-Valley 24

Huntington, W.Va. 65, S. Point 51

John Marshall, W.Va. 69, Salineville Southern 36

Johnstown Northridge 54, Chillicothe 47

Kettering Alter 47, Mission Bay, Calif. 36

Kinsman Badger 72, Warren Champion 47

LaGrange Keystone 69, Oberlin 51

Leavittsburg LaBrae 65, Cortland Lakeview 64

Liberty Christian Academy 68, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 63

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

Lisbon David Anderson 51, Oak Glen, W.Va. 47

Louisville 60, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 31

Lowellville 61, Campbell Memorial 24

Malvern 56, Minerva 30

Mansfield Sr. 48, Tol. Scott 43

Massillon 58, Uniontown Lake 51

Medina 63, Chicago (Austin), Ill. 43

Metamora Evergreen 50, Fostoria 48

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Garrettsville Garfield 58

Millersport 59, Shekinah Christian 46

Mogadore 43, Burton Berkshire 42

New Bremen 60, Anna 36

Niles McKinley 74, Mineral Ridge 58

Oak Harbor 48, Millbury Lake 39

Perry 78, Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL, Fla. 49

Powell Olentangy Liberty 46, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 31

Ravenna 49, Kent Roosevelt 33

Spencerville 65, St. Marys Memorial 61

Springfield 43, Cols. Linden-McKinley 39

Stewart Federal Hocking 67, Crooksville 49

Tipp City Bethel 70, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

Twinsburg 64, Mayfield 57

Urbana 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

Vincent Warren 53, Jackson 33

Wadsworth 59, Cols. St. Charles 51

Wapakoneta 58, Lima Perry 48

Wauseon 44, Defiance Tinora 35

Waverly 59, Beaver Eastern 55

Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 53

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Shadyside 63

Youngs. Boardman 61, Poland Seminary 51

Youngs. Mooney 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 38

Zanesville Maysville 55, Zanesville 45

Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, OT

2nd Annual Holiday Hoop Fest=

Bishop Ready 70, Day. Northridge 38

Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Cols. Eastmoor 63

Briggs Christmas Tournament=

Cols. Briggs 83, Galloway Westland 71

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Alliance Marlington 63, Rayland Buckeye 26

Toronto 55, E. Palestine 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mars, Pa. vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

