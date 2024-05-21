Tuesday's Scores

By by The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Can. Glenoak 7, Macedonia Nordonia 6

Massillon Jackson 6, Louisville 0

Mayfield 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 9

Mentor 3, Dover 2

N. Can. Hoover 9, Hunting Valley University 4

Twinsburg 7, Akr. Hoban 5

Wooster 2, Medina 1

Region 2

Powell Olentangy Liberty 5, Mount Vernon 3

Region 3

Avon 13, Grafton Midview 8

Lakewood St. Edward 5, Brunswick 4

Medina Highland 14, Strongsville 0

N. Royalton 3, Amherst Steele 1

Region 4

Centerville 4, Springboro 3

Cin. Elder 4, Kings Mills Kings 2

Cin. Moeller 5, Hamilton 0

Loveland 6, W. Chester Lakota W. 5

Mason 4, Cin. St. Xavier 1

Troy 2, Beavercreek 1

Division II

Region 7

Waverly 3, New Lexington 2

Region 8

Bellbrook 3, St. Paris Graham 1

Cin. Indian Hill 3, New Richmond 1

Tipp City Tippecanoe 5, Day. Oakwood 3

Division III

Region 10

Marengo Highland 6, Gahanna Cols. Academy 4

Region 11

Proctorville Fairland 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace 4

Region 12

Heath 2, Marion Pleasant 1

W. Jefferson 8, Richwood N. Union 4

Division IV

Region 13

Ashtabula St. John 12, McDonald 2

Dalton 7, New Middletown Spring. 2

Jeromesville Hillsdale 9, Ashland Mapleton 6

Mineral Ridge 3, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

Warren JFK 6, Cortland Maplewood 1

