Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Brossart, Ky. 36, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28

Canal Winchester 60, Bloom-Carroll 59

Circleville 51, W. Jefferson 23

Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Notre Dame Academy 27

Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Crestline 24

Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Windham 32

Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Celina 17

Milan Edison 53, Ashland Crestview 48

Port Clinton 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 34

Warren Champion 52, Bristol 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
One year after cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin reflects on impact of...
2
Never too early to think about pizza: The Slice of Springfield returns...
3
Springfield Regional’s first 2024 baby arrives almost 5 hours after New...
4
Company behind rejected solar farm proposes another plan near Clark...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top