Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Brossart, Ky. 36, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28
Canal Winchester 60, Bloom-Carroll 59
Circleville 51, W. Jefferson 23
Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Notre Dame Academy 27
Jeromesville Hillsdale 34, Crestline 24
Leavittsburg LaBrae 52, Windham 32
Maria Stein Marion Local 51, Celina 17
Milan Edison 53, Ashland Crestview 48
Port Clinton 55, Greenwich S. Cent. 34
Warren Champion 52, Bristol 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
