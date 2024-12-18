Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 48, New Knoxville 46
Akr. Coventry 66, Akr. Springfield 26
Akr. Ellet 72, Akr. North 27
Akr. Garfield 70, Akr. Firestone 52
Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 71
Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Doylestown Chippewa 47
Arcanum 60, New Lebanon Dixie 56
Ashtabula St John 71, Windham 66
Avon 63, N. Ridgeville 58
Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Grove City Christian 46
Barberton 69, Aurora 53
Bay (OH) 64, Parma Normandy 32
Beaver Eastern 49, Portsmouth W. 48
Bellevue 57, Huron 35
Belmont Union Local 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 48
Berea-Midpark 99, Amherst Steele 72
Berlin Hiland 68, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44
Bethel-Tate 69, Felicity-Franklin 58
Bishop Ready 71, Whitehall-Yearling 55
Bloomingdale, W.Va. 49, Ohio Valley Christian 31
Bluffton 71, Paulding 39
Botkins 49, Anna 44
Bradford 59, Ansonia 32
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 48, Twinsburg 39
Bristol 78, Warren Lordstown 20
Brunswick 71, Medina Buckeye 50
Bryan 62, Defiance 53
Caledonia River Valley 79, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 63
Cambridge 83, Beaver 46
Can. Cent. Cath. 69, Massillon Perry 47
Canfield 74, Alliance Marlington 44
Canfield S. Range 68, Struthers 37
Carlisle 54, Waynesville 50
Casstown Miami E. 37, Troy Christian 20
Centerville 53, Kettering Fairmont 40
Chillicothe Zane Trace 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42
Christian Community School 45, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 42
Cin. Aiken 90, Cin. Withrow 42
Cin. Deer Park 71, Cin. N. College Hill 66
Cin. Shroder 71, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 8
Cincinnati Home School 66, Cin. Immaculate Conception 47
Clayton Northmont 63, Springfield 56
Cle. Cent. Cath. 69, Painesville Riverside 42
Cle. Glenville 81, Cle. Hay 57
Cle. JFK 76, Cle. E. Tech 67
Cle. John Marshall 74, Cle. Lincoln W. 66
Cle. Rhodes 71, Cle. Max Hayes 34
Cols. Africentric 58, Cols. Eastmoor 47
Cols. Beechcroft 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 46
Cols. Briggs 64, Cols. Independence 54
Cols. DeSales 51, Tol. Start 43
Cols. Horizon 70, Cols. Cristo Rey 31
Cols. Mifflin 58, Cols. Centennial 49
Cols. Northland 67, Cols. Whetstone 36
Cols. Walnut Ridge 54, Columbus South 44
Columbiana 52, E. Palestine 27
Convoy Crestview 58, Ft. Jennings 36
Copley 76, Richfield Revere 60
Coshocton 58, Zanesville W. Muskingum 48
Crestline 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38
Creston Norwayne 64, Spring. NW 41
Day. Christian 64, Legacy Christian 38
Delaware Buckeye Valley 63, Richwood N. Union 49
Delaware Hayes 77, Worthington Kilbourne 40
Delphos St John's 77, Continental 27
Dover 50, New Philadelphia 41
Dresden Tri-Valley 75, Byesville Meadowbrook 24
E. Can. 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
East 63, Columbus International 24
Eastlake North 50, Cle. Adams 37
Edgerton 47, Stryker 31
Elida 62, Harrod Allen E. 58
Fairfield 57, Hamilton 42
Franklin Furnace Green 66, West Union 58
Fremont Ross 47, Napoleon 42
Ft. Loramie 45, Sidney Fairlawn 11
Fuchs Mizrachi 63, Mentor Christian 34
Galion Northmor 60, Marion Elgin 43
Galloway Westland 75, Dublin Scioto 63
Genoa Christian 68, Granville Christian 47
Gibsonburg 67, Milan Edison 48
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 64, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32
Goshen 68, New Richmond 59
Groveport-Madison 61, Ashville Teays Valley 38
Heartland Christian 77, Salem 72
Hilliard Davidson 57, Grove City 52
Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Beavercreek 53
Independence 67, Brooklyn 48
Jackson 47, Greenfield McClain 46
Jackson Center 36, Houston 11
Jamestown Greeneview 43, W. Jefferson 39
Jefferson County Christian 49, Harvest Baptist, Pa. 31
Kent Roosevelt 60, Tallmadge 57
Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Medina Christian Academy 59
LaGrange Keystone 62, Lorain Clearview 37
Lakewood 66, Westlake 45
Lebanon 58, Kings Mills Kings 53
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Peebles 47
Lima 89, Tol. Woodward 42
Lima Bath 65, Lima Temple Christian 38
Lodi Cloverleaf 70, Mogadore Field 52
London 65, Spring. NW 54
Lore City Buckeye Trail 53, Barnesville 37
Louisville 83, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59
Loveland 75, Milford (OH) 57
Macedonia Nordonia 61, Stow-Munroe Falls 55
Magnolia Sandy Valley 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 44
Malvern 44, Strasburg 35
Manchester 59, New Boston Glenwood 47
Mansfield 66, Ashland 59
Mansfield Madison 52, Millersburg W. Holmes 41
Marion Pleasant 55, Ontario 53
Martins Ferry 81, Shadyside 35
Massillon Jackson 61, Uniontown Lake 41
McArthur Vinton County 64, Athens 56
McConnelsville Morgan 58, Philo 57
McDonald 66, Sebring McKinley 28
Medina 61, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 41
Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Cle. Benedictine 71, OT
Metamora Evergreen 73, Holgate 28
Miami Valley Christian Academy 60, Fayetteville-Perry 52
Miamisburg 59, Springboro 56
Milford Center Fairbanks 76, Spring. Cath. Cent. 44
Milton-Union 49, Covington 46
Minford 85, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42
Monroe 82, Germantown Valley View 64
Monroeville 86, Lakeside Danbury 55
Morgan 74, Cle. Collinwood 54
Morral Ridgedale 65, Vanlue 35
Morrow Little Miami 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 36
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 60, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 21
N. Can. Hoover 53, Green 35
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, Atwater Waterloo 55
Navarre Fairless 43, Rootstown 42
Nelsonville-York 74, Sugar Grove Berne Union 66, OT
New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, Spring. Shawnee 42
New Concord John Glenn 78, Warsaw River View 40
New Madison Tri-Village 61, Newton Local 17
New Matamoras Frontier 67, Beallsville 25
New Middletown Spring. 51, Lowellville 46
Newark 64, Canal Winchester 37
Newcomerstown 69, Bowerston Conotton Valley 62
Niles McKinley 69, Hubbard 60
Northwood 56, Elmore Woodmore 48
Oberlin Firelands 61, Columbia Station Columbia 49
Oregon Clay 50, Holland Springfield 45
Orwell Grand Valley 64, Cortland Maplewood 30
Peninsula Woodridge 74, Norton 53
Pickerington Cent. 66, Lancaster 54
Pioneer N. Central 65, Antwerp 60
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 71, Camden Preble Shawnee 53
Poland Seminary 59, Girard 56
Pomeroy Meigs 72, Albany Alexander 53
Racine Southern 50, Waterford 45
Reedsville Eastern 68, Stewart Federal Hocking 53
Reynoldsburg 83, Logan 58
Riverside Stebbins 74, Greenville 67
Rockford Parkway 43, Celina 40
Rocky River 79, Willoughby S. 50
Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Maple Hts. 54
Rossford 45, Maumee 42
S. Webster 47, Oak Hill 44
Salineville Southern 56, Leetonia 48
Sardinia Eastern Brown 64, Lynchburg-Clay 21
Seaman N. Adams 74, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41
Sheffield Brookside 79, Oberlin 49
Shekinah Christian 70, Groveport Madison Christian 31
Shelby 64, Sparta Highland 53
Sidney 48, Fairborn 46
Sidney Lehman 53, DeGraff Riverside 35
Southeastern 48, Frankfort Adena 25
Southington Chalker 58, N. Bloomfield 31
St Clairsville 68, E. Liverpool 64
Steubenville 82, Louisville Aquinas 53
Streetsboro 63, Ravenna 34
Sugarcreek Garaway 81, Minerva 63
Sylvania Southview 71, Bowling Green 26
Thomas Worthington 69, Westerville Cent. 57
Thornville Sheridan 65, New Lexington 63
Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, W. Carrollton 52
Tol. Whitmer 63, Perrysburg 59
Tontogany Otsego 63, Swanton 46
Toronto 65, Bridgeport 55
Tree of Life 73, Liberty Christian Academy 29
Trotwood-Madison 61, Urbana 51
Troy 47, Xenia 33
Union City Mississinawa Valley 50, New Paris National Trail 48
Vienna Mathews 76, Kinsman Badger 52
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 48
W. Unity Hilltop 58, Gorham Fayette 35
Wapakoneta 53, Delphos Jefferson 48
Warren Harding 71, Alliance 51
Warren Howland 45, Newton Falls 31
Warren JFK 78, Youngs. Boardman 73
Warrensville Hts. 54, Lorain 43
Washington C.H. 58, Hillsboro 41
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Chillicothe 47
Waverly 42, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Wellston 59, Bidwell River Valley 51
West 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 47
Westerville N. 87, Westerville S. 55
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 73, Findlay 35
Willard 56, Carey 49
Williamsport Westfall 61, Piketon 59, OT
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 72, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32
Wooster 75, Lexington 68
Youngs. Mooney 54, Can. South 39
Youngs. Valley Christian 73, Wellsville 35
Zanesville Maysville 81, Crooksville 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lawrence Co., Ky. vs. Portsmouth, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/