Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Dec 18, 2024
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 48, New Knoxville 46

Akr. Coventry 66, Akr. Springfield 26

Akr. Ellet 72, Akr. North 27

Akr. Garfield 70, Akr. Firestone 52

Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 71

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Doylestown Chippewa 47

Arcanum 60, New Lebanon Dixie 56

Ashtabula St John 71, Windham 66

Avon 63, N. Ridgeville 58

Baltimore Liberty Union 62, Grove City Christian 46

Barberton 69, Aurora 53

Bay (OH) 64, Parma Normandy 32

Beaver Eastern 49, Portsmouth W. 48

Bellevue 57, Huron 35

Belmont Union Local 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 48

Berea-Midpark 99, Amherst Steele 72

Berlin Hiland 68, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44

Bethel-Tate 69, Felicity-Franklin 58

Bishop Ready 71, Whitehall-Yearling 55

Bloomingdale, W.Va. 49, Ohio Valley Christian 31

Bluffton 71, Paulding 39

Botkins 49, Anna 44

Bradford 59, Ansonia 32

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 48, Twinsburg 39

Bristol 78, Warren Lordstown 20

Brunswick 71, Medina Buckeye 50

Bryan 62, Defiance 53

Caledonia River Valley 79, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 63

Cambridge 83, Beaver 46

Can. Cent. Cath. 69, Massillon Perry 47

Canfield 74, Alliance Marlington 44

Canfield S. Range 68, Struthers 37

Carlisle 54, Waynesville 50

Casstown Miami E. 37, Troy Christian 20

Centerville 53, Kettering Fairmont 40

Chillicothe Zane Trace 76, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42

Christian Community School 45, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 42

Cin. Aiken 90, Cin. Withrow 42

Cin. Deer Park 71, Cin. N. College Hill 66

Cin. Shroder 71, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 8

Cincinnati Home School 66, Cin. Immaculate Conception 47

Clayton Northmont 63, Springfield 56

Cle. Cent. Cath. 69, Painesville Riverside 42

Cle. Glenville 81, Cle. Hay 57

Cle. JFK 76, Cle. E. Tech 67

Cle. John Marshall 74, Cle. Lincoln W. 66

Cle. Rhodes 71, Cle. Max Hayes 34

Cols. Africentric 58, Cols. Eastmoor 47

Cols. Beechcroft 50, Cols. Linden-McKinley 46

Cols. Briggs 64, Cols. Independence 54

Cols. DeSales 51, Tol. Start 43

Cols. Horizon 70, Cols. Cristo Rey 31

Cols. Mifflin 58, Cols. Centennial 49

Cols. Northland 67, Cols. Whetstone 36

Cols. Walnut Ridge 54, Columbus South 44

Columbiana 52, E. Palestine 27

Convoy Crestview 58, Ft. Jennings 36

Copley 76, Richfield Revere 60

Coshocton 58, Zanesville W. Muskingum 48

Crestline 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38

Creston Norwayne 64, Spring. NW 41

Day. Christian 64, Legacy Christian 38

Delaware Buckeye Valley 63, Richwood N. Union 49

Delaware Hayes 77, Worthington Kilbourne 40

Delphos St John's 77, Continental 27

Dover 50, New Philadelphia 41

Dresden Tri-Valley 75, Byesville Meadowbrook 24

E. Can. 46, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

East 63, Columbus International 24

Eastlake North 50, Cle. Adams 37

Edgerton 47, Stryker 31

Elida 62, Harrod Allen E. 58

Fairfield 57, Hamilton 42

Franklin Furnace Green 66, West Union 58

Fremont Ross 47, Napoleon 42

Ft. Loramie 45, Sidney Fairlawn 11

Fuchs Mizrachi 63, Mentor Christian 34

Galion Northmor 60, Marion Elgin 43

Galloway Westland 75, Dublin Scioto 63

Genoa Christian 68, Granville Christian 47

Gibsonburg 67, Milan Edison 48

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 64, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32

Goshen 68, New Richmond 59

Groveport-Madison 61, Ashville Teays Valley 38

Heartland Christian 77, Salem 72

Hilliard Davidson 57, Grove City 52

Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Beavercreek 53

Independence 67, Brooklyn 48

Jackson 47, Greenfield McClain 46

Jackson Center 36, Houston 11

Jamestown Greeneview 43, W. Jefferson 39

Jefferson County Christian 49, Harvest Baptist, Pa. 31

Kent Roosevelt 60, Tallmadge 57

Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Medina Christian Academy 59

LaGrange Keystone 62, Lorain Clearview 37

Lakewood 66, Westlake 45

Lebanon 58, Kings Mills Kings 53

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Peebles 47

Lima 89, Tol. Woodward 42

Lima Bath 65, Lima Temple Christian 38

Lodi Cloverleaf 70, Mogadore Field 52

London 65, Spring. NW 54

Lore City Buckeye Trail 53, Barnesville 37

Louisville 83, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59

Loveland 75, Milford (OH) 57

Macedonia Nordonia 61, Stow-Munroe Falls 55

Magnolia Sandy Valley 45, Uhrichsville Claymont 44

Malvern 44, Strasburg 35

Manchester 59, New Boston Glenwood 47

Mansfield 66, Ashland 59

Mansfield Madison 52, Millersburg W. Holmes 41

Marion Pleasant 55, Ontario 53

Martins Ferry 81, Shadyside 35

Massillon Jackson 61, Uniontown Lake 41

McArthur Vinton County 64, Athens 56

McConnelsville Morgan 58, Philo 57

McDonald 66, Sebring McKinley 28

Medina 61, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 41

Mentor Lake Cath. 74, Cle. Benedictine 71, OT

Metamora Evergreen 73, Holgate 28

Miami Valley Christian Academy 60, Fayetteville-Perry 52

Miamisburg 59, Springboro 56

Milford Center Fairbanks 76, Spring. Cath. Cent. 44

Milton-Union 49, Covington 46

Minford 85, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42

Monroe 82, Germantown Valley View 64

Monroeville 86, Lakeside Danbury 55

Morgan 74, Cle. Collinwood 54

Morral Ridgedale 65, Vanlue 35

Morrow Little Miami 51, Cin. Walnut Hills 36

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 60, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 21

N. Can. Hoover 53, Green 35

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, Atwater Waterloo 55

Navarre Fairless 43, Rootstown 42

Nelsonville-York 74, Sugar Grove Berne Union 66, OT

New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, Spring. Shawnee 42

New Concord John Glenn 78, Warsaw River View 40

New Madison Tri-Village 61, Newton Local 17

New Matamoras Frontier 67, Beallsville 25

New Middletown Spring. 51, Lowellville 46

Newark 64, Canal Winchester 37

Newcomerstown 69, Bowerston Conotton Valley 62

Niles McKinley 69, Hubbard 60

Northwood 56, Elmore Woodmore 48

Oberlin Firelands 61, Columbia Station Columbia 49

Oregon Clay 50, Holland Springfield 45

Orwell Grand Valley 64, Cortland Maplewood 30

Peninsula Woodridge 74, Norton 53

Pickerington Cent. 66, Lancaster 54

Pioneer N. Central 65, Antwerp 60

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 71, Camden Preble Shawnee 53

Poland Seminary 59, Girard 56

Pomeroy Meigs 72, Albany Alexander 53

Racine Southern 50, Waterford 45

Reedsville Eastern 68, Stewart Federal Hocking 53

Reynoldsburg 83, Logan 58

Riverside Stebbins 74, Greenville 67

Rockford Parkway 43, Celina 40

Rocky River 79, Willoughby S. 50

Rocky River Lutheran W. 63, Maple Hts. 54

Rossford 45, Maumee 42

S. Webster 47, Oak Hill 44

Salineville Southern 56, Leetonia 48

Sardinia Eastern Brown 64, Lynchburg-Clay 21

Seaman N. Adams 74, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41

Sheffield Brookside 79, Oberlin 49

Shekinah Christian 70, Groveport Madison Christian 31

Shelby 64, Sparta Highland 53

Sidney 48, Fairborn 46

Sidney Lehman 53, DeGraff Riverside 35

Southeastern 48, Frankfort Adena 25

Southington Chalker 58, N. Bloomfield 31

St Clairsville 68, E. Liverpool 64

Steubenville 82, Louisville Aquinas 53

Streetsboro 63, Ravenna 34

Sugarcreek Garaway 81, Minerva 63

Sylvania Southview 71, Bowling Green 26

Thomas Worthington 69, Westerville Cent. 57

Thornville Sheridan 65, New Lexington 63

Tipp City Tippecanoe 54, W. Carrollton 52

Tol. Whitmer 63, Perrysburg 59

Tontogany Otsego 63, Swanton 46

Toronto 65, Bridgeport 55

Tree of Life 73, Liberty Christian Academy 29

Trotwood-Madison 61, Urbana 51

Troy 47, Xenia 33

Union City Mississinawa Valley 50, New Paris National Trail 48

Vienna Mathews 76, Kinsman Badger 52

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 48

W. Unity Hilltop 58, Gorham Fayette 35

Wapakoneta 53, Delphos Jefferson 48

Warren Harding 71, Alliance 51

Warren Howland 45, Newton Falls 31

Warren JFK 78, Youngs. Boardman 73

Warrensville Hts. 54, Lorain 43

Washington C.H. 58, Hillsboro 41

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Chillicothe 47

Waverly 42, McDermott Scioto NW 37

Wellston 59, Bidwell River Valley 51

West 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 47

Westerville N. 87, Westerville S. 55

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 73, Findlay 35

Willard 56, Carey 49

Williamsport Westfall 61, Piketon 59, OT

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 72, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Wooster 75, Lexington 68

Youngs. Mooney 54, Can. South 39

Youngs. Valley Christian 73, Wellsville 35

Zanesville Maysville 81, Crooksville 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lawrence Co., Ky. vs. Portsmouth, ccd.

