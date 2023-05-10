X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division II

Region 5

Ashtabula Edgewood 6, Mantua Crestwood 4

Beloit West Branch 7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 2

Chardon NDCL 11, Ravenna 1

Chesterland W. Geauga 4, Geneva 0

Hubbard 11, Youngs. East 0

Painesville Harvey 7, Conneaut 6

Perry 10, Salem 0

Warren Howland 14, Niles McKinley 0

Youngs. Ursuline 22, Youngs. Chaney 1

Region 6

Bay Village Bay 12, Rocky River Lutheran W. 4

Gates Mills Hawken 24, Pepper Pike Orange 6

Peninsula Woodridge 14, Chagrin Falls 1

Region 8

Bellefontaine 10, Spring. NW 3

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 15, Cin. Wyoming 9

Delaware Buckeye Valley 14, Cols. Bexley 3

Hamilton Badin 15, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Marengo Highland 12, London 7

Newark Licking Valley 8, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0

Plain City Jonathan Alder 13, Linden McKinley 0

St Bernard Roger Bacon 9, Cin. McNicholas 7

Division III

Region 9

Andover Pymatuning Valley 10, Youngs. Liberty 0

Burton Berkshire 15, Campbell Memorial 5

Cuyahoga Hts. 15, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Lorain Clearview 14, Wellington 13

Navarre Fairless 6, Smithville 3

Ravenna SE 11, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7

Rootstown 16, Kirtland 0

Region 10

Sherwood Fairview 22, Ottawa Glandorf 0

Region 11

Chesapeake 15, Albany Alexander 7

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 18, West Union 1

Nelsonville-York 11, Seaman North Adams 10

Piketon 13, Stewart Federal Hocking 3

Winchester Eastern 10, Oak Hill 0

Division IV

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 17, Beallsville 0

Grove City Christian 4, Delaware Christian 2

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 11, Mt. Gilead 1

Mechanicburg 23, Pataskala Liberty Christian 2

New Matamoras-Frontier 7, Woodsfield Monroe Central 4

Newark Cath. 22, Groveport Madison Christian 2

Newcomerstown 2, Hannibal River 1

Shadyside 18, Berlin Hiland 1

Strasburg-Franklin 17, Malvern 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 20, Shekinah Christian 1

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 9, Sugarcreek Garaway 6

Region 16

Ansonia 10, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Cedarville 12, Hamilton New Miami 2

Covington 23, Troy Christian 1

New Paris National Trail 19, Spring. Cath. Central 0

Sidney Lehman Catholic 16, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Tri-County North 14, Yellow Springs 4

Williamsburg 17, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

