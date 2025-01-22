Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated Jan 22, 2025
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia 53, Fayetteville-Perry 47

Cin. College Prep. 53, Day. Belmont 36

Coldwater 47, Spencerville 42

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 47

Cols. Upper Arlington 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 11

Convoy Crestview 48, Van Wert 18

Dawson-Bryant High School 55, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 71, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47

Fairfield Christian 57, Grove City Christian 33

Grove City 46, Hilliard Darby 37

Harrod Allen E. 47, Lima Bath 41

Hilliard Bradley 49, New Albany 37

Ironton 51, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 31

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 60, Zanesville Rosecrans 26

Lewis Center Olentangy 52, Westerville Cent. 48

Mansfield Christian 58, Kidron Cent. Christian 19

Marion Elgin 48, Sparta Highland 33

Marysville 50, Hilliard Davidson 41

McComb 49, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Mt. Notre Dame 48, Seton 37

Nelsonville-York 47, Racine Southern 37

Newark 85, Groveport-Madison 35

Pickerington N. 63, Thomas Worthington 43

Powell Olentangy Liberty 42, Dublin Jerome 31

Shekinah Christian 63, Liberty Christian Academy 15

South Point 43, Raceland, Ky. 40

St Marys 55, New Knoxville 35

W. Jefferson 40, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35

Worthington Christian 30, Bishop Ready 29

Worthington Kilbourne 70, Galloway Westland 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Brossart, Ky. vs. Cin. St. Ursula, ccd.

Carey vs. Kenton, ppd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Kalida, ccd.

Delphos Jefferson vs. Haviland Wayne Trace, ppd.

Latham Western vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.

Leipsic vs. Arlington, ppd.

Montpelier vs. Hicksville, ppd.

Morral Ridgedale vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd.

Pandora-Gilboa vs. Cory-Rawson, ppd.

Rockford Parkway vs. Russia, ppd.

Stryker vs. Edgerton, ppd.

Tol. Start vs. Holland Springfield, ppd.

Tol. Woodward vs. Put-in-Bay, ppd.

Union City Mississinawa Valley vs. Union City, Ind., ppd.

Van Buren vs. Genoa, ppd.

Youngs. Chaney High School vs. Harbor Creek, Pa., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

