Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 51, Akr. Springfield 38
Akr. Coventry 67, Medina Christian Academy 43
Akr. Garfield 67, Akr. North 29
Akr. Springfield 51, Akr. Ellet 48
Anna 59, Sidney Fairlawn 38
Antwerp 46, Ottoville 42
Ashville Teays Valley 55, Bloom-Carroll 47
Atwater Waterloo 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38
Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57
Barberton 49, Copley 46
Barnesville 55, Hannibal River 28
Beaver Eastern 61, Franklin Furnace Green 44
Bellevue 67, Galion 35
Berlin Hiland 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 36
Bishop Fenwick 58, Hamilton Badin 36
Bishop Hartley 67, Groveport-Madison 61
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 79, Solon 55
Bristol 81, Cortland Maplewood 51
Brunswick 82, Cle. Hts. 42
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60, Carrollton 45
Can. Cent. Cath. 47, Struthers 41
Canfield 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 32
Canfield S. Range 63, Girard 38
Cardington-Lincoln 80, Bucyrus 47
Centerville 84, Beavercreek 50
Chillicothe 63, Greenfield McClain 44
Cle. Benedictine 58, Mentor Lake Cath. 56
Cols. Linden-McKinley 50, Cols. Mifflin 41
Cols. Marion-Franklin 91, Cols. Independence 33
Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Africentric 49
Columbiana 62, Wellsville 40
Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 55
Cortland Lakeview 48, Niles McKinley 37
Coshocton 83, Byesville Meadowbrook 43
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 72, Cin. St. Xavier 54
Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 64, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 56
Crown City S. Gallia 74, Ironton St. Joseph 68
Delaware Hayes 56, Marysville 48
Delta 59, Jones Leadership Academy 16
Dresden Tri-Valley 62, New Concord John Glenn 38
E. Palestine 53, Leetonia 42
Fayetteville-Perry 57, Lynchburg-Clay 46
Ft. Loramie 46, Ft. Recovery 45
Georgetown 49, Blanchester 39
Germantown Valley View 71, Carlisle 49
Granville 67, Centerburg 18
Grove City 62, Cols. DeSales 51
Hanoverton United 41, Salineville Southern 33
Hebron Lakewood 50, Bay Village Bay 44
Ironton 53, Chesapeake 41
Jamestown Greeneview 59, S. Charleston SE 55
Kinsman Badger 78, Vienna Mathews 71
Lawrence School 54, Elyria First Baptist Christian 36
Leavittsburg LaBrae 82, Warren Champion 49
Lebanon 68, Cin. La Salle 53
Leesburg Fairfield 62, W. Union 18
Legacy Christian 51, Day. Miami Valley 45
Lexington 70, Mansfield Sr. 45
Linsly, W.Va. 57, Austintown Fitch 47
Lisbon Beaver 83, Oak Glen, W.Va. 62
Lisbon David Anderson 42, Youngs. Valley Christian 37
Louisville 64, Kent Roosevelt 30
Louisville 74, Alliance 32
Loveland 70, Mt. Orab Western Brown 27
Magnolia Sandy Valley 64, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56
Malvern 67, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50
Martins Ferry 71, Rayland Buckeye 38
Massillon Perry 51, Can. Glenoak 6
McArthur Vinton County 65, Bidwell River Valley 32
McDermott Scioto NW 78, New Boston Glenwood 41
Medina 61, Euclid 29
Miami Valley Christian Academy 70, Cin. N. College Hill 42
Minerva 46, Steubenville 44
Minford 53, Seaman N. Adams 35
Monroe 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 43
Mt. Vernon 52, Mansfield Madison 50
N. Can. Hoover 61, Massillon Jackson 49
N. Royalton 50, Twinsburg 48
Nelsonville-York 70, Reedsville Eastern 64
New Lexington 71, Crooksville 41
New Middletown Spring. 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39
New Philadelphia 46, Millersburg W. Holmes 36
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 71, Crestline 57
Newton Falls 50, Youngs. Liberty 31
Oregon Clay 58, Oak Harbor 53
Pandora-Gilboa 45, Kalida 18
Plain City Jonathan Alder 77, Caledonia River Valley 71
Poland Seminary 54, Hubbard 34
Pomeroy Meigs 52, Athens 42
Portsmouth 66, Ironton Rock Hill 47
Proctorville Fairland 63, Gallipolis Gallia 30
Richmond Edison 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 43
Rocky River Lutheran W. 85, Parma Hts. Holy Name 69
Russia 71, Hou 31
S. Point 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55
Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Caldwell 55
Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Manchester 46
Sheffield Brookside 86, Lorain Clearview 76
Sidney Lehman 48, Casstown Miami E. 38
Spring. Shawnee 60, New Carlisle Tecumseh 47
St. Clairsville 75, Bellaire 67
Stow-Munroe Falls 59, Wadsworth 44
Stryker 48, Gorham Fayette 44
Thornville Sheridan 67, Philo 61
Tiffin Columbian 53, Huron 52
Tipp City Tippecanoe 79, Xenia 43
Tol. Whitmer 78, Lima Sr. 74
Trotwood-Madison 62, Cin. Purcell Marian 43
Troy 65, Greenville 39
Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41
Warren JFK 67, Akr. Hoban 52
Warsaw River View 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 60, Hillsboro 58
Wellston 67, Albany Alexander 59, OT
Windham 68, Southington Chalker 41
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Shadyside 29
Wooster 64, Ashland 60
Wooster Triway 57, Smithville 47
Youngs. East 75, Youngs. Boardman 58
Youngs. Mooney 49, Warren Howland 38
Youngs. Ursuline 76, Warren Harding 57
Youngstown Urban Scholars 63, Wilmington 35
Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Millersport 46
