Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 51, Akr. Springfield 38

Akr. Coventry 67, Medina Christian Academy 43

Akr. Garfield 67, Akr. North 29

Akr. Springfield 51, Akr. Ellet 48

Anna 59, Sidney Fairlawn 38

Antwerp 46, Ottoville 42

Ashville Teays Valley 55, Bloom-Carroll 47

Atwater Waterloo 46, Berlin Center Western Reserve 38

Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57

Barberton 49, Copley 46

Barnesville 55, Hannibal River 28

Beaver Eastern 61, Franklin Furnace Green 44

Bellevue 67, Galion 35

Berlin Hiland 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 36

Bishop Fenwick 58, Hamilton Badin 36

Bishop Hartley 67, Groveport-Madison 61

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 79, Solon 55

Bristol 81, Cortland Maplewood 51

Brunswick 82, Cle. Hts. 42

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60, Carrollton 45

Can. Cent. Cath. 47, Struthers 41

Canfield 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 32

Canfield S. Range 63, Girard 38

Cardington-Lincoln 80, Bucyrus 47

Centerville 84, Beavercreek 50

Chillicothe 63, Greenfield McClain 44

Cle. Benedictine 58, Mentor Lake Cath. 56

Cols. Linden-McKinley 50, Cols. Mifflin 41

Cols. Marion-Franklin 91, Cols. Independence 33

Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Africentric 49

Columbiana 62, Wellsville 40

Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 55

Cortland Lakeview 48, Niles McKinley 37

Coshocton 83, Byesville Meadowbrook 43

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 72, Cin. St. Xavier 54

Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 64, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 56

Crown City S. Gallia 74, Ironton St. Joseph 68

Delaware Hayes 56, Marysville 48

Delta 59, Jones Leadership Academy 16

Dresden Tri-Valley 62, New Concord John Glenn 38

E. Palestine 53, Leetonia 42

Fayetteville-Perry 57, Lynchburg-Clay 46

Ft. Loramie 46, Ft. Recovery 45

Georgetown 49, Blanchester 39

Germantown Valley View 71, Carlisle 49

Granville 67, Centerburg 18

Grove City 62, Cols. DeSales 51

Hanoverton United 41, Salineville Southern 33

Hebron Lakewood 50, Bay Village Bay 44

Ironton 53, Chesapeake 41

Jamestown Greeneview 59, S. Charleston SE 55

Kinsman Badger 78, Vienna Mathews 71

Lawrence School 54, Elyria First Baptist Christian 36

Leavittsburg LaBrae 82, Warren Champion 49

Lebanon 68, Cin. La Salle 53

Leesburg Fairfield 62, W. Union 18

Legacy Christian 51, Day. Miami Valley 45

Lexington 70, Mansfield Sr. 45

Linsly, W.Va. 57, Austintown Fitch 47

Lisbon Beaver 83, Oak Glen, W.Va. 62

Lisbon David Anderson 42, Youngs. Valley Christian 37

Louisville 64, Kent Roosevelt 30

Louisville 74, Alliance 32

Loveland 70, Mt. Orab Western Brown 27

Magnolia Sandy Valley 64, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56

Malvern 67, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50

Martins Ferry 71, Rayland Buckeye 38

Massillon Perry 51, Can. Glenoak 6

McArthur Vinton County 65, Bidwell River Valley 32

McDermott Scioto NW 78, New Boston Glenwood 41

Medina 61, Euclid 29

Miami Valley Christian Academy 70, Cin. N. College Hill 42

Minerva 46, Steubenville 44

Minford 53, Seaman N. Adams 35

Monroe 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 43

Mt. Vernon 52, Mansfield Madison 50

N. Can. Hoover 61, Massillon Jackson 49

N. Royalton 50, Twinsburg 48

Nelsonville-York 70, Reedsville Eastern 64

New Lexington 71, Crooksville 41

New Middletown Spring. 52, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39

New Philadelphia 46, Millersburg W. Holmes 36

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 71, Crestline 57

Newton Falls 50, Youngs. Liberty 31

Oregon Clay 58, Oak Harbor 53

Pandora-Gilboa 45, Kalida 18

Plain City Jonathan Alder 77, Caledonia River Valley 71

Poland Seminary 54, Hubbard 34

Pomeroy Meigs 52, Athens 42

Portsmouth 66, Ironton Rock Hill 47

Proctorville Fairland 63, Gallipolis Gallia 30

Richmond Edison 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 43

Rocky River Lutheran W. 85, Parma Hts. Holy Name 69

Russia 71, Hou 31

S. Point 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 55

Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Caldwell 55

Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Manchester 46

Sheffield Brookside 86, Lorain Clearview 76

Sidney Lehman 48, Casstown Miami E. 38

Spring. Shawnee 60, New Carlisle Tecumseh 47

St. Clairsville 75, Bellaire 67

Stow-Munroe Falls 59, Wadsworth 44

Stryker 48, Gorham Fayette 44

Thornville Sheridan 67, Philo 61

Tiffin Columbian 53, Huron 52

Tipp City Tippecanoe 79, Xenia 43

Tol. Whitmer 78, Lima Sr. 74

Trotwood-Madison 62, Cin. Purcell Marian 43

Troy 65, Greenville 39

Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Warren JFK 67, Akr. Hoban 52

Warsaw River View 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 60, Hillsboro 58

Wellston 67, Albany Alexander 59, OT

Windham 68, Southington Chalker 41

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 62, Shadyside 29

Wooster 64, Ashland 60

Wooster Triway 57, Smithville 47

Youngs. East 75, Youngs. Boardman 58

Youngs. Mooney 49, Warren Howland 38

Youngs. Ursuline 76, Warren Harding 57

Youngstown Urban Scholars 63, Wilmington 35

Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Millersport 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

