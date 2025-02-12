Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Feb 12, 2025
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 54, Hebron Lakewood 43

Chillicothe Unioto 60, Circleville 43

Delaware Christian 39, Northside Christian 13

Dublin Jerome 60, Groveport-Madison 30

Granville Christian 35, Sugar Grove Berne Union 15

Lancaster 49, Canal Winchester 42

Louisville 38, Uniontown Lake 29

McConnelsville Morgan 62, Cambridge 43

Newark 71, Pickerington N. 37

Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Hilliard Davidson 29

Rootstown 71, Madison 55

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Cuyahoga Falls 11

Waterford 49, Marietta 41

Worthington Kilbourne 42, Hilliard Darby 33

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 12=

Purcell Marian 95, Cin. NW 33

Division IV=

Region 16=

Cin. Indian Hill 71, Cin. N. College Hill 13

Kettering Alter 73, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 23

Middletown Madison 38, Carlisle 21

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44

Division V=

Region 18=

Baltimore Liberty Union 54, Hebron Lakewood 42

Cols. Africentric 53, Heath 19

Fredericktown 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 29

Marion Pleasant 43, Worthington Christian 29

Division VI=

Region 22=

Convoy Crestview 57, Antwerp 23

Hicksville 56, Defiance Ayersville 32

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Collins Western Reserve 20

Division VII=

Region 28=

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Bradford 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ironton Rock Hill vs. Ironton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Mr. Handy Appliance Parts, beloved Springfield business, to close after...
2
Six local Joann fabric and craft stores closing; part of nationwide...
3
City officials push back against racist insults to Haitians at public...
4
Donahue’s petitions invalid; 4 will run for 3 Springfield City...
5
Snow pile at Young’s Jersey Dairy keeps community guessing