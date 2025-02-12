Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 54, Hebron Lakewood 43
Chillicothe Unioto 60, Circleville 43
Delaware Christian 39, Northside Christian 13
Dublin Jerome 60, Groveport-Madison 30
Granville Christian 35, Sugar Grove Berne Union 15
Lancaster 49, Canal Winchester 42
Louisville 38, Uniontown Lake 29
McConnelsville Morgan 62, Cambridge 43
Newark 71, Pickerington N. 37
Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Hilliard Davidson 29
Rootstown 71, Madison 55
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Cuyahoga Falls 11
Waterford 49, Marietta 41
Worthington Kilbourne 42, Hilliard Darby 33
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 12=
Purcell Marian 95, Cin. NW 33
Division IV=
Region 16=
Cin. Indian Hill 71, Cin. N. College Hill 13
Kettering Alter 73, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 23
Middletown Madison 38, Carlisle 21
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44
Division V=
Region 18=
Baltimore Liberty Union 54, Hebron Lakewood 42
Cols. Africentric 53, Heath 19
Fredericktown 57, Gahanna Cols. Academy 29
Marion Pleasant 43, Worthington Christian 29
Division VI=
Region 22=
Convoy Crestview 57, Antwerp 23
Hicksville 56, Defiance Ayersville 32
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Collins Western Reserve 20
Division VII=
Region 28=
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 44, Bradford 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ironton Rock Hill vs. Ironton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/