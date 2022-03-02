Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Sylvania Northview 76, Bowling Green 40

Tol. Whitmer 59, Delphos St. John's 57, OT

Division II=

Region 7=

Cols. Beechcroft 56, Cols. DeSales 48

Heath 47, Delaware Buckeye Valley 43

Region 8=

Bishop Watterson 47, Cols. Linden-McKinley 38

Division III=

Region11=

Sugarcreek Garaway 49, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 65

Region 9=

Campbell Memorial 73, Middlefield Cardinal 55

Fairview 67, Oberlin 63

Smithville 54, Columbia Station Columbia 52

Youngs. Mooney 64, Youngs. Liberty 42

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62, Gahanna Cols. Academy 47

Richwood N. Union 56, Johnstown 37

Region 11=

Bishop Ready 55, Worthington Christian 31

Cols. Africentric 74, Marion Elgin 47

Division IV=

Region 13=

Castalia Margaretta 57, Monroeville 43

Cornerstone Christian 60, Dalton 56

Greenwich S. Cent. 44, Lucas 41

Louisville Aquinas 60, Kinsman Badger 45

Vienna Mathews 54, Bristol 48

Region 14=

Antwerp 47, Stryker 15

Columbus Grove 50, Kalida 42

Defiance Ayersville 56, Pioneer N. Central 45

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, St. Henry 43

Old Fort 54, Gibsonburg 38

Ottoville 60, Convoy Crestview 50

Spencerville 50, Lima Perry 43

Tiffin Calvert 55, Carey 36

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 50, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46, OT

Malvern 61, Shadyside 45

Region 16=

Botkins 73, RULH 39

Spring. Cath. Cent. 47, Jackson Center 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

