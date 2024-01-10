Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 51, Holgate 20
Ashville Teays Valley 56, Circleville Logan Elm 32
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Van Buren 36
Beachwood 48, Cle. Adams 16
Bishop Ready 61, Whitehall-Yearling 34
Bryan 61, Van Wert 25
Bucyrus 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36
Bucyrus Wynford 69, Attica Seneca E. 32
Castalia Margaretta 39, Norwalk 34
Centerville 55, Miamisburg 46
Cin. Gamble Montessori 45, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 26
Circleville 51, Bloom-Carroll 34
Cle. Hay 78, Cle. Max Hayes 15
Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. Marion-Franklin 2
Cols. Centennial 65, North Intl 23
Convoy Crestview 45, Antwerp 19
Defiance Ayersville 45, Columbus Grove 41
Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Cols. Grandview Hts. 20
Edgerton 54, Pioneer N. Central 24
Elida 44, Ft. Jennings 32
Ft. Loramie 41, Anna 19
Ft. Recovery 51, Ansonia 36
Granville Christian 34, Northside Christian 14
Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Leipsic 49
Johnstown 60, Zanesville 53
Kalida 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 49
Lima Temple Christian 42, Kidron Cent. Christian 38
Mansfield Christian 40, Ashland Mapleton 35
Marysville 62, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33
Metamora Evergreen 48, Tontogany Otsego 24
Miller City 43, Defiance Tinora 42
Minster 54, Celina 39
Monroeville 38, Milan Edison 33
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Crestline 30
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 34
New Albany 44, Pickerington N. 35
Newark Cath. 57, Granville 49
Northwood 40, Continental 25
Ottoville 49, Lima Bath 38
Paulding 43, Delphos St. John's 35
Pickerington Cent. 73, Lancaster 33
Port Clinton 55, Rossford 23
Reynoldsburg 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20
Richmond Edison 56, Brooke, W.Va. 43
S. Charleston SE 59, Wellston 55
STVM 37, Gates Mills Gilmour 30
Sandusky Perkins 57, New London 43
St Marys 49, Spencerville 42
Tiffin Columbian 49, Huron 48, OT
Tree of Life 33, Genoa Christian 26
Upper Sandusky 44, Carey 42
Wauseon 35, Defiance 28
Waynesfield-Goshen 48, DeGraff Riverside 40
Worthington Christian 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/