Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 51, Holgate 20

Ashville Teays Valley 56, Circleville Logan Elm 32

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Van Buren 36

Beachwood 48, Cle. Adams 16

Bishop Ready 61, Whitehall-Yearling 34

Bryan 61, Van Wert 25

Bucyrus 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 36

Bucyrus Wynford 69, Attica Seneca E. 32

Castalia Margaretta 39, Norwalk 34

Centerville 55, Miamisburg 46

Cin. Gamble Montessori 45, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 26

Circleville 51, Bloom-Carroll 34

Cle. Hay 78, Cle. Max Hayes 15

Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. Marion-Franklin 2

Cols. Centennial 65, North Intl 23

Convoy Crestview 45, Antwerp 19

Defiance Ayersville 45, Columbus Grove 41

Delaware Buckeye Valley 55, Cols. Grandview Hts. 20

Edgerton 54, Pioneer N. Central 24

Elida 44, Ft. Jennings 32

Ft. Loramie 41, Anna 19

Ft. Recovery 51, Ansonia 36

Granville Christian 34, Northside Christian 14

Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Leipsic 49

Johnstown 60, Zanesville 53

Kalida 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 49

Lima Temple Christian 42, Kidron Cent. Christian 38

Mansfield Christian 40, Ashland Mapleton 35

Marysville 62, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33

Metamora Evergreen 48, Tontogany Otsego 24

Miller City 43, Defiance Tinora 42

Minster 54, Celina 39

Monroeville 38, Milan Edison 33

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Crestline 30

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 34

New Albany 44, Pickerington N. 35

Newark Cath. 57, Granville 49

Northwood 40, Continental 25

Ottoville 49, Lima Bath 38

Paulding 43, Delphos St. John's 35

Pickerington Cent. 73, Lancaster 33

Port Clinton 55, Rossford 23

Reynoldsburg 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20

Richmond Edison 56, Brooke, W.Va. 43

S. Charleston SE 59, Wellston 55

STVM 37, Gates Mills Gilmour 30

Sandusky Perkins 57, New London 43

St Marys 49, Spencerville 42

Tiffin Columbian 49, Huron 48, OT

Tree of Life 33, Genoa Christian 26

Upper Sandusky 44, Carey 42

Wauseon 35, Defiance 28

Waynesfield-Goshen 48, DeGraff Riverside 40

Worthington Christian 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Reds Caravan again kicks off tour at Spooky Nook in Hamilton
2
Springfield police using former Kenton Ridge school building for...
3
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top