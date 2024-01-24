Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antwerp 56, Continental 23
Bloom-Carroll 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 26
Bucyrus Wynford 57, Crestline 17
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Howard E. Knox 45
Carey 52, Kenton 45
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 59, Cin. SCPA 8
Cols. Centennial 63, Cols. Whetstone 12
Cols. Grandview Hts. 37, Worthington Christian 31
Cols. Upper Arlington 43, Hilliard Bradley 27
Convoy Crestview 71, Van Wert 15
Delaware Hayes 72, Westerville N. 66
Edgerton 39, Stryker 33, OT
Elmore Woodmore 33, Old Fort 26
Genoa Christian 45, Groveport Madison Christian 38
Gibsonburg 40, Kansas Lakota 31
Harrod Allen E. 56, Defiance Tinora 38
Huron 44, Monroeville 42
Kalida 41, Defiance Ayersville 35
Kidron Cent. Christian 41, Medina Christian Academy 32
Lakeside Danbury 46, New Riegel 31
Lancaster 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Lewis Center Olentangy 80, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51
Lima Bath 47, Delphos St John's 27
Marysville 54, Hilliard Darby 23
McComb 56, Dola Hardin Northern 34
Montpelier 51, Hicksville 28
New London 49, Mansfield Christian 20
Norwalk 51, Sycamore Mohawk 25
Oak Harbor 32, Vermilion 27, OT
Port Clinton 50, Clyde 42
Spencerville 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 18
St Marys 48, Maria Stein Marion Local 45
Wapakoneta 37, Bellefontaine 31
Westerville Cent. 51, Pickerington N. 41
Willard 57, Tiffin Columbian 42
Wooster Triway 77, Ashland Crestview 14
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/