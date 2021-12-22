Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 56, Sherwood Fairview 47
Ashville Teays Valley 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 49
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 65, Kansas Lakota 40
Bellaire 67, Barnesville 64
Bellbrook 73, Monroe 58
Belmont Union Local 61, Richmond Edison 26
Belpre 55, Salineville Southern 53
Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, Mineral Ridge 32
Berlin Hiland 52, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36
Bradford 44, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
Brooke, W.Va. 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 38
Brookfield 86, Columbiana Crestview 62
Caldwell 53, Philo 43
Casstown Miami E. 69, DeGraff Riverside 54
Centerville 48, Kettering Fairmont 36
Chillicothe Huntington 43, Circleville 37
Cin. NW 60, Hamilton Ross 49
Circleville Logan Elm 51, Williamsport Westfall 39
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 58, Blanchester 49
Clyde 81, Tol. Bowsher 62
Columbia Station Columbia 86, Sheffield Brookside 64
Defiance Ayersville 43, Ft. Jennings 30
Dover 74, Canfield 60
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Zanesville 57
Dublin Coffman 60, Cols. Northland 45
Dublin Jerome 51, Westerville N. 42
E. Palestine 46, Beaver County Christian, Pa. 39
Eastside, Ind. 54, Edon 43
Eaton 49, Brookville 47
Franklin 62, Lebanon 60
Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 43
Gallipolis Gallia 64, Lancaster Fairfield Union 35
Garrettsville Garfield 78, Warren Champion 40
Germantown Valley View 66, Carlisle 54
Girard 57, Warren JFK 55
Glouster Trimble 71, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Goshen 58, Morrow Little Miami 50
Granville 56, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Granville Christian 70, Fairfield Christian 63
Hamilton 72, Cin. Mt. Healthy 42
Hamilton Badin 55, Trenton Edgewood 54
Haviland Wayne Trace 62, Arlington 37
Heartland Christian 67, Leetonia 31
Howard E. Knox 52, Danville 47
Hubbard 80, Warren Howland 59
Huntington, W.Va. 61, Cols. Africentric 51
Johnstown Northridge 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 28
Kidron Cent. Christian 61, Crestline 22
Lancaster 44, Logan 43
Lima Sr. 79, Tol. St. Francis 50
Lucasville Valley 72, Portsmouth W. 39
Mason 83, Kings Mills Kings 77
McDowell County, N.C. 52, Austintown Fitch 51
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 62, Miller City 39
Milford Center Fairbanks 52, London Madison Plains 35
Milton-Union 70, Tipp City Bethel 58
Minford 58, Jackson 53
Mt. Gilead 66, Cardington-Lincoln 61
Mt. Vernon 59, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44
N. Baltimore 57, W. Unity Hilltop 49
N. Can. Hoover 53, Youngs. Boardman 44
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 56, McDonald 52
New Albany 52, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43
New Middletown Spring. 58, Lowellville 54
Ontario 60, Marion Pleasant 56
Oregon Stritch 64, Paulding 55
Perrysburg 74, Wauseon 38
Pettisville 39, Bryan 31
Piqua 68, Greenville 43
Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, Spring. NW 15
Proctorville Fairland 56, New Madison Tri-Village 53
Reynoldsburg 67, Lakewood St. Edward 63
Richwood N. Union 67, Spring. Kenton Ridge 48
Rockford Parkway 47, Celina 33
Shadyside 56, Martins Ferry 39
Smithville 55, Rittman 46
Spring. Cath. Cent. 58, Mechanicsburg 50
Spring. Shawnee 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
St. Henry 51, Ft. Loramie 35
Stryker 48, Swanton 46
Troy Christian 46, Day. Northridge 38
Van Wert 59, Ottoville 54
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 43, New Paris National Trail 41
W. Jefferson 46, S. Charleston SE 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 55, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 53
Wapakoneta 43, Harrod Allen E. 27
Waverly 78, Beaver Eastern 46
Wellington 47, Oberlin Firelands 44
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Magnolia, W.Va. 44
Wooster 74, Orrville 56
Youngs. East 47, Akr. North 45
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Can. Cent. Cath. 43
Zanesville Maysville 60, Cambridge 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mentor vs. Warren Harding, ccd.
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Bowling Green, ppd.
