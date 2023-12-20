Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 53, Vanlue 49
Amherst Steele 35, Berea-Midpark 26
Antwerp 55, Pioneer N. Central 25
Brunswick 61, Mentor 46
Burton Berkshire 53, Middlefield Cardinal 33
Canfield 31, Alliance Marlington 28
Castalia Margaretta 41, Sandusky Perkins 22
Circleville 39, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32
Cols. Africentric 95, Cols. Independence 8
Cols. Centennial 70, Cols. Northland 45
Cols. DeSales 53, Zanesville 38
Columbus Grove 31, Kalida 15
DeGraff Riverside 40, Sidney Fairlawn 25
Defiance Ayersville 57, McComb 42
Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Fairview 32
Harrod Allen E. 64, Dola Hardin Northern 15
Independence 40, Kidron Cent. Christian 19
Johnstown Northridge 53, Granville Christian 20
Lancaster 42, Pickerington N. 41
Mansfield Christian 61, Norwalk St. Paul 27
Mantua Crestwood 37, Wickliffe 20
Maumee 41, Millbury Lake 34
Metamora Evergreen 43, Northwood 23
Miller City 43, Leipsic 36
New Bremen 50, Botkins 30
Newark Cath. 46, Tree of Life 9
Olmsted Falls 66, Elyria 23
Orwell Grand Valley 42, Kirtland 37
Pemberville Eastwood 37, Oak Harbor 34
Perry 39, Painesville Harvey 19
Rockford Parkway 33, Celina 23
Shelby 70, Bellville Clear Fork 38
Spencerville 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 12
Williamsburg 46, Cin. Gamble Montessori 34
Worthington Christian 68, Whitehall-Yearling 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashtabula Lakeside vs. Geneva, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/