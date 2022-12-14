springfield-news-sun logo
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 58, Pettisville 49

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46, Kansas Lakota 44

Bryan 40, Napoleon 24

Burton Berkshire 32, Mantua Crestwood 23

Chagrin Falls 60, Orange 27

Chesterland W. Geauga 74, Beachwood 41

Chillicothe Huntington 59, Southeastern 51

Chillicothe Unioto 78, Frankfort Adena 52

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 56, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36

Cin. Purcell Marian 55, Cooper, Ky. 47

Cle. Rhodes def. Cle. Collinwood, forfeit

Cols. Whetstone 58, East 37

Granville Christian 28, Delaware Christian 25

Grove City 46, Canal Winchester 23

Hebron Lakewood 45, Newark Licking Valley 27

Independence 45, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27

Johnstown 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 36

Kalida 35, Columbus Grove 34

Lakeside Danbury 54, Old Fort 51

Leipsic 59, Miller City 38

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Norwalk St. Paul 19

Orrville 56, Ashland Mapleton 22

Orwell Grand Valley 46, Wickliffe 27

Piketon 60, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

Richmond Hts. 36, Cuyahoga Hts. 25

Rockford Parkway 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 27

Sherwood Fairview 70, Delta 21

Spencerville 59, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32

Sycamore Mohawk 62, Galion 22

Tiffin Calvert 45, Sandusky St. Mary 23

Wauseon 55, Bowling Green 40

Westerville S. 62, Bishop Watterson 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

