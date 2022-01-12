Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 46, Stryker 36
Attica Seneca E. 65, Carey 40
Bloomdale Elmwood 48, Defiance Tinora 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 47, Pickerington N. 28
Delaware Hayes 42, Canal Winchester 37
Dublin Jerome 47, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 37
Dublin Scioto 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 27
Findlay Liberty-Benton 55, Van Buren 28
Genoa Area 47, Northwood 30
Hilliard Darby 44, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Huntington, Ore. 64, Chillicothe Unioto 61
Leipsic 53, Cory-Rawson 37
Marysville 55, Hilliard Davidson 18
New Knoxville 54, Spencerville 28
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 35
Newark 54, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 41
Pickerington Cent. 59, Gahanna Lincoln 40
Strasburg-Franklin 54, E. Can. 22
Sycamore Mohawk 50, Bucyrus 24
Tol. Ottawa Hills 38, Delta 37
Upper Sandusky 42, Bucyrus Wynford 40
Van Wert 74, Paulding 58
Wauseon 59, Bowling Green 21
Westerville N. 45, Worthington Kilbourne 34
Westerville S. 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 25
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 55, Defiance 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/