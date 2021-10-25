Trucker plans guilty plea in Indiana crash that killed 4

A message seeking comment from Withrow’s attorneys was left Monday by The Associated Press.

Witness said Withrow was driving his semitrailer erratically as he neared slowed traffic merging into a single lane due to construction work. His truck was traveling 72 mph (116 kilometers per hour) when it struck the family's rented car, sending it into a second truck, then into the median, causing the car to catch fire.

After the crash, Withrow showed symptoms of impairment and toxicology tests revealed the presence of cannabis, amphetamines and ecstasy in Withrow’s system, court records show.

Withrow is currently incarcerated at a state prison in Ohio, where he was sentenced in September 2020 out of Preble County to three years for violating community control requirements from a burglary conviction.