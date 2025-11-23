Troy Trojans and the Toledo Rockets square off in Fort Myers, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Troy square off in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Trojans have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Troy averages 92.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Rockets are 3-2 in non-conference play. Toledo is third in the MAC with 17.4 assists per game led by Leroy Blyden Jr. averaging 5.6.

Troy is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 50.7% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Campbell is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 assists and two steals. Victor Valdes is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.1 points.

Sean Craig is averaging 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Rockets. Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.