Troy hosts Toledo to begin season

Toledo Rockets at Troy Trojans
Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Toledo in the season opener.
Troy went 24-14 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Trojans averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.
Toledo went 15-6 in MAC play and 7-5 on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 6.8 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
