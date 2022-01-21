Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Trimble lifts Akron over Bowling Green 91-66

news
1 hour ago
Bryan Trimble Jr. had a career-high 33 points as Akron easily beat Bowling Green 91-66

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points as Akron romped past Bowling Green 91-66 on Thursday night.

Ali Ali had 15 points for Akron (11-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda added 14 points and six assists, and Greg Tribble had 11 points.

Daeqwon Plowden had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (9-9, 2-5). Myron Gordon added 12 points and Josiah Fulcher had nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Springfield entrepreneur to students: ‘It’s not about where you start...
2
Springfield man indicted on attempted murder charge following shooting
3
Numerous stolen vehicles reported in past week, sheriff’s office says
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top