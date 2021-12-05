springfield-news-sun logo
Trible, Freeman pace Akron in 79-62 win over Southern

Greg Tribble scored 19 points and Enrique Freeman 15 with 13 rebounds and Akron beat Southern 79-62

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Greg Tribble scored 19 points and Enrique Freeman 15 with 13 rebounds and Akron beat Southern 79-62 on Saturday night.

Castaneda made two foul shots, Freeman made 1 of 2 and Akron (5-3) took a 16-14 lead and never trailed again. The Zips led 31-21 at halftime and were up double figures most of the remainder.

Tyrone Lyons scored 13 and Damien Sears 12 for Southern (3-5)

