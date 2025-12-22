Trey Perry scores 24 as unbeaten Miami (Ohio) routs NAIA's Milligan 135-81

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Trey Perry had 24 points off the bench to propel unbeaten Miami (Ohio) to a 135-81 victory over NAIA member Milligan on Monday.

Perry also had nine assists for the RedHawks (13-0). Tyler Robbins totaled 17 points and eight rebounds. Peter Suder scored 17 on 6-for-7 shooting — 3 of 3 from 3-point range.