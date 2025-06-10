Trey Hendrickson skips Bengals minicamp seeking new contract

Quarterback Joe Burrow agreed with a question that asked if Hendrickson’s absence was a distraction.

"Last year we had two (with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins working through contract issues), this year we have one. We do have less. Love to have none but that’s life in the NFL. We’re all supporting Trey and would love for him to be back,” he said. “The young guys get more reps in training camp, and that’s big for them. Nobody is worried about Trey working hard and doing what he needs to do to be ready if we happen to have him this year.”

Burrow acknowledged that it’s a possibility that the Bengals might not have Hendrickson in 2025. He said that wouldn’t make the Bengals a better team, but he doesn’t know what’s going to happen.

Hendrickson was an All-Pro selection last season after he led the league with 17 1/2 sacks. He did make an appearance during an offseason workout last month specifically to speak to reporters and vent his frustrations.

Hendrickson is looking for a long-term contract with a significant chunk of guaranteed money, and he said the Bengals were just offering a short-term deal.

“I can’t control the narratives,” Hendrickson said at the time. “That is one thing I found through this whole process. The way I feel is not being conveyed. I definitely am disappointed, I love Cincinnati. It’s this weird dilemma. Players go through it a lot more often. I am just not going to let fear overtake me to do something and also give me a platform to glorify God in the good and in the bad. I am very blessed. The perspectives I can’t control. I’m a football player. I’m itching to play football.”

First-round pick Shemar Stewart, also expected to start at defensive end, hasn’t signed his rookie deal yet and did not practice.

Stewart has been in attendance for workouts and practices, but he still hasn’t done a single drill. He has made a point to sit out for the past two months. Stewart said that he won’t practice until he signs.

“I’m 100 percent right,” Stewart said. “I’m not asking for nothing y’all have never done before. But in y’all case, y’all just want to win arguments (more) than winning more games.”

While Burrow did answer some questions about Hendrickson, most of his availability was on his offseason practices.

Burrow, who is going into his sixth season, feels as if he is closer to playing at the level he was before suffering a right wrist injury in 2023. Even with Burrow playing at a level he felt like was less than 100%, he led the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) last season.

Burrow underwent surgery on his right wrist in November 2023, to repair a torn ligament. The surgery was deemed successful. He missed the last seven games of the 2023 season because of the injury.

“Getting there. Learning new things every single day and refining my motion and what I’m doing out there. It’s exciting to feel that improvement,” he said. “We'll get three good days together before we go off and grind on our own.”

