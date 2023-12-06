Trent has 27 points as Delaware takes down Xavier 87-80

Led by Jalun Trent's 27 points, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens defeated the Xavier Musketeers 87-80
By The Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jalun Trent had 27 points in Delaware's 87-80 victory against Xavier on Tuesday night.

Trent added seven rebounds and six assists for the Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3). Jyare Davis was 8 of 19 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Cavan Reilly had 17 points and shot 5 for 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Musketeers (4-5) were led by Quincy Olivari, who posted 34 points. Desmond Claude added 14 points for Xavier. Dayvion McKnight also put up 12 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

