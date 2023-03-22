Transfer portal provided boost for most March Madness teams

UCLA and Princeton are bucking the trend because they're still in the Tournament without a transfer player.

Izzo could have dipped back into the portal to bolster this season's team after losing his top three scorers and a solid post player from last year's team. Instead, he chose to stick with the players he had after they chose to stay.

“There’s something they believed in here,” Izzo said. “That’s the beauty of sticking together. And if it carries us through the weekend, it’ll be one of the great life lessons learned."

EAST REGION

No. 4 seed Tennessee vs. No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic

Like many transfers, Tyreke Key left a smaller program (Indiana State) for a bigger one and the Volunteers are glad he did. After sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler tore a knee ligament in the final week of the regular season, Key became even more valuable for the postseason.

Vladislav Goldin, meanwhile, went against the grain by leaving a larger school for a mid-major program. The 7-foot-1, shot-blocking Russian bolted from Texas A&M to play for the Owls in search of more playing time. He found what he was looking at FAU, starting in 33 games.

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 seed Alabama vs. No. 5 seed San Diego State

All-America freshman forward Brandon Miller leads the Crimson Tide on the court, but key roles have been filled by a few transfers, including Mark Sears. The former Ohio University guard trails only Miller in scoring and has provided much-needed, 3-point shooting.

Four of San Diego State's top five scorers are transfers, including former California standout Matt Bradley, who is averaging a team-high 13 points per game.

No. 6 seed Creighton vs. No. 15 seed Princeton

The Bluejays have two transfers, two more than the Tigers. Baylor Scheierman starts and Francisco Farabello comes off the bench for Creighton. Scheierman was the Summit League player of the year last year at South Dakota State and Farabello played at TCU for three seasons.

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 seed Houston vs. No. 5 seed Miami

The Courgars have recruited and developed most of their best players, but former Arkansas forward Reggie Chaney is in the rotation. The Hurricanes second-, third- and fourth-leading scorers are transfers: Jordan Miller (George Mason), Norchad Omier (Arkansas State) and Nijel Pack (Kansas State).

No. 2 seed Texas vs. No. 3 seed Xavier

The Longhorns often have four transfers in their starting lineup and leading scorer, Marcus Carr, has left two schools. The former Pittsburgh and Minnesota guard along with ex-New Mexico State guard Sir’Jabari Rice, the team's second-leading scorer, are in their sixth season of college. Carr and Rice took advantage of an extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave athletes if they were in school when the pandemic started.

Souley Boum, who started his career at San Francisco and went on to become a star at New Mexico State, leads the Musketeers with 16.5 points a game and is also in his sixth year of college. Former Iowa forward Jack Nunge, ex-Belmont guard Adam Kunkel and former Indiana forward Adam Kunkel are also among Xavier's top players.

WEST REGION

No. 2 seed UCLA vs. No. 3 seed Gonzaga

While the Bruins have no transfers, the Zags have Rasir Bolton, who ranks fourth on the team in scoring, played at Penn State and for Iowa State before landing at Gonzaga. Malachi Smith went from Wright State to Chattanooga before choosing a lesser role at Gonzaga.

No. 4 seed UConn vs. No. 8 seed Arkansas

The Huskies' backcourt is full of transfers. Former East Carolina star Tristen Newton runs the point, averaging 10-plus points and nearly five assists per game. Grad student Joey Calcaterra spent four years at San Diego and Nahiem Alleyne was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech.

The Razorbacks are in the Sweet 16 for a third straight year in part because coach Eric Musselman has made good use of the portal. Former Wichita State guard Ricky Council leads Arkansas in scoring and Makhi Mitchell, who played at Maryland and Rhode Island, is one of team's top rebounders and scores seven points a game. ___

AP Sports Writer John Zenor, Bernie Wilson, Eric Olson, Tom Canavan, Teresa M. Walker, Dave Skretta, Tim Reynolds, Jim Vertuno and Beth Harris contributed.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

___

AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP