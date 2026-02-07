Tracey puts up 26 as VCU knocks off Dayton 99-73

The Rams picked up their seventh straight victory.

Amael L'Etang had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Flyers (15-9, 6-5). Jordan Derkack added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Javon Bennett also had 13 points and four steals.

VCU took the lead for good with 16:45 left in the first half. The score was 50-27 at halftime, with Tracey racking up 12 points. VCU extended its lead to 74-39 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Tracey scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

