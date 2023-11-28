Townsend scores 28 to spark Oakland to 78-76 victory over Xavier

Led by Trey Townsend's 28 points, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeated the Xavier Musketeers 78-76
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trey Townsend scored 28 points helped Oakland defeat Xavier 78-76 on Monday night.

Townsend, who added six rebounds and seven assists, gave the Golden Grizzlies (4-3) the lead for good on a three-point play with 3:25 remaining. Chris Conway scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jack Gohlke was 4 of 13 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Desmond Claude finished with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Musketeers (4-3). Abou Ousmane added 12 points for Xavier. Quincy Olivari also put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

