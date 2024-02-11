Townsend has 19 in Oakland's 74-60 win against Wright State

Tanner Holden finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Raiders (14-12, 9-6). Trey Calvin added 14 points for Wright State. Brandon Noel also had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Up next for Oakland is a Wednesday matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne on the road, and Wright State hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.