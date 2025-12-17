Towns scores 19 points, grabs 11 boards as Bowling Green downs Chicago State 76-55

Led by Sam Towns' 19 points and 11 rebounds, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Chicago State Cougars 76-55 on Tuesday
news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
X

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Sam Towns' 19 points and 11 rebounds helped Bowling Green defeat Chicago State 76-55 on Tuesday.

Javon Ruffin scored 15 points and added six rebounds and nine assists for the Falcons (8-3). Troy Glover had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Doyel Cockrill III finished with 19 points for the Cougars (2-10). Chicago State also got 10 points from CJ Ray. Marcus Tankersley finished with nine points and two steals.

Bowling Green led 40-28 at halftime, with Ruffin racking up nine points. Towns led the way in the second half with a team-high 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
City funds men’s homeless shelter through winter as nonprofit continues...
2
Springfield firefighters save two children from Monday house fire
3
Clark State names its new president
4
OSHP asking for public’s help in Clark County hit-skip crash
5
1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Clark County