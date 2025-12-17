Towns scores 19 points, grabs 11 boards as Bowling Green downs Chicago State 76-55

Doyel Cockrill III finished with 19 points for the Cougars (2-10). Chicago State also got 10 points from CJ Ray. Marcus Tankersley finished with nine points and two steals.

Bowling Green led 40-28 at halftime, with Ruffin racking up nine points. Towns led the way in the second half with a team-high 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.