Toronto seeks to stop losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

Toronto aims to end a five-game slide with a win over the Columbus Crew
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Toronto FC (7-12-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (10-3-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -240, Toronto FC +563, Draw +375; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to end a five-game skid when it visits the Columbus Crew.

The Crew are 8-3-2 in conference games. The Crew rank seventh in the league with 36 goals led by Cucho Hernandez with 10.

Toronto is 6-8-3 in Eastern Conference games. Federico Bernardeschi leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with eight goals. Toronto has scored 30.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has scored 10 goals and added four assists for the Crew. Aidan Morris has two assists over the past 10 games.

Bernardeschi has eight goals and five assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 7-2-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Toronto: 1-7-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Jacen Russell-Rowe (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

Toronto: Tyrese Spicer (injured), Alonso Coello (injured), Brandon Servania (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

