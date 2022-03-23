Toronto plays Cleveland on home slide

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 104-96 on March 7. Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 22 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 50.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (toe), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring), OG Anunoby: day to day (finger).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.