springfield-news-sun logo
X

Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors start the season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.

Cleveland went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Clark State making changes to better serve performing arts community
2
Arts Council season to bring Olivia, Elvis, pop, rock and Seven
3
Coronavirus: Transmission up in Clark, Champaign counties, more rapid...
4
Stafford: Witt students research consequences of food insecurity
5
Springfield’s Clothesline Project: ‘I think we all have a story of...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top