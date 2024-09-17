Toronto hosts the Columbus Crew in conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus -101, Toronto FC +234, Draw +266; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Columbus Crew in conference action.

Toronto is 8-11-3 in conference games. Toronto has a 2-1-0 record in games it records three or more goals.

The Crew are 11-4-4 in conference matchups. The Crew have a +24 goal differential, scoring 52 goals while allowing 28.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Crew won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has scored eight goals and added six assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has three assists over the last 10 games.

Cucho Hernandez has scored 13 goals and added five assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 4-6-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.8 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 6-2-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Kevin Long (injured).

Crew: Evan Bush (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.