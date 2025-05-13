Toronto hosts Cincinnati after shutout win

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +136, Toronto FC +182, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 2-0, Toronto faces Cincinnati.

Toronto is 1-6-2 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up just 16 goals.

Cincinnati is 5-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 17 goals led by Evander with seven.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Christopher Kerr has scored two goals for Toronto. Federico Bernardeschi has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Evander has scored seven goals for Cincinnati. Pavel Bucha has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 2-5-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Cincinnati: 7-2-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Zane Monlouis (injured), Markus Cimermancic (injured), Luka Gavran (injured), Deandre Christopher Kerr (injured), Henry Wingo (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Derrick Etienne (injured), Federico Bernardeschi (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured).

Cincinnati: Pavel Bucha (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.