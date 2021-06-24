Toronto FC aims to stop 4-game slide with win against FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-0 in road games. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and recorded five assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Yeferson Soteldo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

