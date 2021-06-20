Tornado damages homes, structures; no injuries reported

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio says the EF-2 tornado touched down near Fort Recovery in Mercer County shortly after 4 p.m. Friday packing winds up to 115 mph. Forecasters said the tornado plowed along a 5.7-mile path that was about 200 yards wide at its maximum.

Forecasters said the tornado ripped roofs off several outbuildings at the Fort Recovery lumber yard and collapsed a cinder block wall. The storm then struck multiple homes along Burrville Road, ripping half the roof off one of the residences, destroying other outbuildings and attached garages and embedding projectiles into an exterior wall.