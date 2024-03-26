Tony Kemp agrees to $1 million contract with Orioles after release from minor league deal with Reds

BALTIMORE (AP) — Infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, one week after the 32-year-old was released from a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Kent was 7 for 21 in eight spring training games with one homer and five RBIs. He batted .209 with five homers, 27 RBIs and a career-high 15 stolen bases last year in 124 games for Oakland. Kemp had 44 walks and scored 42 runs.