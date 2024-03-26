Tony Kemp agrees to $1 million contract with Orioles after release from minor league deal with Reds

Infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp has agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, one week after the 32-year-old was released from a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
3 minutes ago
X

BALTIMORE (AP) — Infielder/outfielder Tony Kemp agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, one week after the 32-year-old was released from a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Kent was 7 for 21 in eight spring training games with one homer and five RBIs. He batted .209 with five homers, 27 RBIs and a career-high 15 stolen bases last year in 124 games for Oakland. Kemp had 44 walks and scored 42 runs.

Kemp has a .238 career average with 35 homers and 184 RBIs in eight seasons with Houston (2016-19), the Chicago Cubs (2019) and the Athletics (2020-23).

His deal with the Reds had called for a $1.75 million salary if he had been added to the 40-man roster.

Baltimore opened a roster spot by designating infielder/outfielder Nick Maton for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Woman shot by Clark County homeowner after attack dies in...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
These 18 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Excellence in Teaching: Catholic Central educator feels teaching is her...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top