Toledo wins 83-75 over Northern Iowa

Shumate added six rebounds for the Rockets (6-3). Rayj Dennis scored 21 points and added five rebounds and five assists. EJ Farmer recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.

Bowen Born finished with 27 points for the Panthers (3-5). Trey Campbell added 15 points for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.