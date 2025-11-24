Toledo visits Youngstown State after Santoro's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Toledo after Casey Santoro scored 21 points in Youngstown State's 64-50 win over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Penguins have gone 2-0 at home. Youngstown State has a 1-1 record against opponents above .500.

Toledo went 7-5 on the road and 24-9 overall last season. The Rockets averaged 6.8 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.